‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Poses Topless On Miami Beach

The Bravo star skipped the bikini top during the cast's joint bachelor/bachelroette bash for Brittany and Jax.

Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute is flashing her fans. The Bravo star, who is currently celebrating the joint bachelor/bachelorette party of her castmates Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, posted a near-nude photo to Instagram while lounging on the beach in Miami.

Doute rolled down the top half of her bright orange one-piece swimsuit as she posed for the snap for pal Scheana Shay. Kristen carefully inserted two sun emojis to cover her breasts before posting the racy shot to social media, but the snap still left little to the imagination.

Kristen Doute skipped wearing a bikini top even with Stassi Schroeder’s boyfriend, Beau Clark, hanging out nearby. According to The Blast, Clark enjoyed a cold beer—and Kristen’s peep show—as he joined the girls on the beach.

Of course, it’s no surprise that Kristen Doute’s topless shot garnered a ton of comments on her Instagram page. Some followers questioned the “weird” and “unnecessary” pic, while others pointed out that topless sunbathing is the norm in South Beach. Other fans accused Doute of photoshopping her breasts in the pic, while some others zeroed in on Kristen’s picture perfect armpits.

“Why did you blur out your underarms? Did you forget to shave?” one commenter wanted to know.

Vanderpump Rules fans know that there’s no modesty when it comes to the cast of the Bravo hit. On a past group vacation to Hawaii, cast member Lala Kent went swimming while topless, but not all of her female co-stars were happy about it at the time. Lala told BravoTV.com that she received backlash from her female Vanderpump Rules co-stars after she went swimming topless in front of their boyfriends during a cast trip to Hawaii. One scene on the Bravo reality show showed Katie Maloney calling Lala a “whore.”

“I’ve never been attacked like that by anyone let alone a group of people,” Kent said at the time.

Last year, Hollywood Life reported that Lala Kent also went topless during a trip to Big Bear Lake with her co-stars. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder took off her colorful bikini top and wore black bikini bottoms as she hung out lakeside at the California resort.

“I’m taking my t**s out, because this is what normal people do,” Lala said in the scene.

But this season, all of the Vanderpump Rules ladies followed suit during a cast trip to Mexico. Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, and Kristen Doute were all shown going topless as they frolicked in the sea in Puerto Vallarta during a Vanderpump Rules episode that aired in April.