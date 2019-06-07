Surfer Model Lucie Rose Donlan Flaunts Major Cleavage In String Bikini On Instagram

Surfer model Lucie Rose Donlan recently had an exciting development in her career, as she’ll be featured on Love Island this year. Her appearance on the show is likely to garner her more fans than ever. The first episode premiered four days ago, and Lucie commemorated the moment by sharing a photo of herself wearing a very skimpy bikini. In the shot, the model stood facing the camera, and was caught mid-laugh. She wore her hair down, and her tresses appeared to be wet from swimming. She placed her hands by her hair, also wearing a nude-toned top with white lace accents. This left much of her cleavage exposed, along with her toned midriff, which she accessorized with a navel piercing.

Lucie is hardly a stranger to bikinis, as she spends a lot of her time surfing. Many of her updates see her posing at the beach, sometimes with a surfboard and other times striking sexy poses. The latter was the case for a sultry update from late May, wherein Lucie was spotted in thong bottoms. She sat up on her knees while arching her head back, leaving her derriere showing — as well as her long, curly hair. The post was geo-tagged in Jamaica, and a boat was visible in the backdrop.

With that being said, her newest posts are all about Love Island, which is no surprise. She recently shared a video clip of herself joining the other female cast members, and she told them that she’s a surfer in the brief bit of footage. This was followed by oohs and aahs, as the women clearly found the piece of information very interesting and cool. The Instagram post has garnered over 335,000 views so far.

And while Lucie looks incredibly fit now, she had previously opened up to The Mirror about her journey to get to that point.

“I used to be much bigger than I was now. When I was surf coaching when I was younger I was so much bigger and then I realised it wasn’t healthy for me. I started eating much healthier and doing lots of cross fit with my trainer at home. I just carried that on just maintaining it.”

“I did lots of surfing three times a week in a gym. I don’t drink or smoke. I was probably about a size 12 and now I am a six to an eight. I was pushing on 11 stone,” she added, noting that while she wasn’t “massive,” she didn’t feel healthy.