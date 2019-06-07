Carrie Underwood Reveals The Big Secret Behind Her Bikini Selfie 4-Months After Baby

The mom of two's revealing the secret behind her sizzling bikini photos mere weeks after giving birth.

Carrie Underwood is revealing the big secret behind her bikini selfie that almost broke the internet last week. The country superstar proudly showed off her body in a two-piece from her own Dick’s Sporting Goods athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, on May 30 – a mere four months after she welcomed her second child into the world on January 21.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Underwood first snapped a selfie in her fun bikini look before then getting a friend to snap a picture of her strappy two-piece from behind as she looked out over her hotel balcony in California.

The stunning photos – which were uploaded as a video in slideshow form and were a throwback to just a few weeks earlier – caused quite the media firestorm and the upload has been viewed a whopping more than 1.7 million times in the past seven days.

And now, Carrie’s revealing the big secret behind the pictures and her flawless physique.

The mom of two was asked how she achieved the flawless and toned look she was showing off in her bikini by Extra at the 2019 CMT Awards on June 5, joking that it was all about the high angle.

“I hope everyone realizes I did take it from up here. It is angles,” the “Southbound” singer quipped when asked about her stunning bikini snaps backstage at the country music award show – where she took home awards for both Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year.

But while the American Idol Season 4 winner (who’s mom to 4-year-old Isaiah and 4-month-old Jacob) played modest, she also admitted that she’s been hitting the gym pretty hard to bounce back after baby while making her way across the country as part of her ‘Cry Pretty 360 Tour.’

“But I have been working hard to regain my strength more than anything, and being on tour it’s such a physical thing on stage,” she shared of how she’s been staying active while on the road after previously confirming that she has a mobile gym that follows her around from city to city.

“We have an elliptical, treadmill. We switch it up. We have a leg-press machine. I’ve been trying to work on my pull-up game,” Underwood revealed of her intense work-out routine.

“It’s going to take me a while to get back to where I was a couple years ago,” Carrie then continued, but added, “Every day is one step in the right direction.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star shared her pretty vigorous workout routine set for her by her trainer on social media last month.

Shortly after, The Inquisitr also shared that Carrie then uploaded a sweet snap of herself and husband Mike Fisher working out together in the portable gym as she proudly flaunted her toned body just weeks after welcoming her second son into the world.