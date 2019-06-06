‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Puts On Busty Display, Flaunts Insane Hourglass Figure In New Snap

The “Russian Kim Kardashian” of Instagram models, Anastasiya Kvitko, is showing off her killer curves in a saucy new snapshot. The popular social media influencer is hyping her favorite cocktail of choice, but it is her outfit that is generating a lot of heat amongst her millions of fans.

The model has been compared to Kardashian in the past, in large part due to her bodacious bust and curvy backside. Anastasiya has the long dark brunette hair and insane hourglass figure to deepen the comparisons to Kim. The Sun notes, however, that Anastasiya has talked about her belief that she will someday be even more recognizable than the KUWTK star.

In Anastasiya’s latest Instagram post, it’s easy to see why she has been garnering so much attention. The buxom brunette is standing outdoors on what appears to be an apartment balcony — or hotel patio — and she’s donning skintight leggings and a white sports bra.

Anastasiya’s leggings showcase her provocative curves, hinting at her notorious derriere and highlighting both her impossibly tiny waist and her ample hips. Kvitko is known for outrageously skimpy outfits — ensembles that frequently risk a wardrobe malfunction — and that is again the case with the bralette seen in this share.

The Russian model’s substantial cleavage is on full display in this image, and she is practically spilling out of her top. Anastasiya is wearing a couple of delicate bracelets on each wrist, and sporting a pair of sleek sunglasses. She also holds a bottle of Greek Lightning liqueur, and gives the photographer a pouty stare.

This sultry 24-year-old bombshell has nearly 10 million followers on Instagram, a total that launches her into the top tier of sexy influencers. It’s shots like this latest one which have helped that number skyrocket in the past year or so, and the Russian model’s fans were quick to embrace this stunning shot.

In a mere 25 minutes after having been shared, Anastasiya’s snapshot had accrued nearly 16,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments quickly added to this post as well, with Anastasiya’s fans throwing out plenty of emoji — and notes about how fiery-hot she looked.

According to Celebrity Insider, Kvitko has struggled to snag traditional modeling gigs due to her curvaceous 38-24-42 figure. The Russian model moved to Miami, Florida, a few years ago — and then relocated to Los Angeles, California. She may not be going the traditional modeling route, but she’s building her own empire, and seems to be doing well.

Anastasiya Kvitko is showing social media influencers exactly how it’s done, as she has successfully combined her confidence, determination for success, and impressive physique to get on the Instagram radar. By the looks of things, there’s nowhere to go but up for the “Russian Kim Kardashian” at this point.