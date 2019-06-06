Emily Ratajkowski Spills Out Of String Bikinis, Instagram Can’t Decide If She’s A Transvestite Or A Man

When it comes to oozing femininity, Emily Ratajkowski mostly has it covered. The 27-year-old supermodel’s womanly curves and sultry sexuality have made her a household name. There’s been a slight change of opinion regarding EmRata, though. Quite simply, Instagram appears to be questioning her gender.

On June 5, Emily took to Instagram for a series of ultra-racy bikini snaps. Mostly channeling 80s vibes, the bikini shoots came with an announcement – Emily’s Inamorata lingerie and swimwear line has dropped new merch. Taking to the platform to model it was this entrepreneur’s chance to showcase her goods and remind the world just why she’s the best advertisement for the items.

Emily made five updates yesterday. The responses to her super-bronzed, cleavage-spilling snaps have been proving interesting.

“Je suis le seul à penser que’ll a une tête de travestis?” one fan wrote.

The French directly translates as the user asking if they’re the only one who thinks she’s got a transvestite’s head.

A reply to the comment came with agreement – Emily was called a “mec.” The French term is slang for a man.

“Looks like a boy,” another fan wrote.

A separate user also appearing to write in French left a short reply.

“On dirait un trav,” they wrote.

This translates to “one would think it’s a transvestite.”

Ultimately, the responses seems bizarre. While some celebrities such as Cara Delevingne or Kristen Stewart are known for their androgynous edge, Ratajkowski is known for her femininity. Nonetheless, comments continued to probe the California native. The above comments were all left to the snap showing Emily kneeling (seen above). Unfortunately for Emily, the post running up to it also had fans throwing out bizarre comments.

“is that the boy from stranger things,” one user wrote to the sporty picture of Emily (seen above).

Elsewhere, Emily was compared to transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner. The former spouse to Kris Jenner was formerly Bruce Jenner.

“Travelo” was another comment.

Loading...

Again, the French here translates as a slang term for a transvestite.

For some reason, many of the comments suggesting that Emily looks like a man in drag came from French-speaking accounts. Fortunately for the model, many replies proved praise-worthy.

As a bonafide superstar and Hollywood “it” girl, Emily’s face now appears everywhere. Her cleavage-flashing, strapped Dundas gown at the 2019 Met Gala was one of the fashion event’s most show-stopping looks. Nobody was questioning Emily’s gender on that night. Likewise jaw-dropping was Emily’s appearance at this year’s Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

Hopefully for Ratajkowski, the comments left to yesterday’s post were a one-off. Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with Emily should follow her Instagram.