Bella Hadid Spills Out Of Insanely Small, Black Sequined Dress In Sexy New Snapshot

Bella Hadid looks like a 10 in her latest Instagram photo.

The bombshell is a hit with her 24 million-plus Instagram followers, regularly posting photos from the various photo shoots that she takes part in. Whether she’s clad in a bikini or dressed to the nines, Bella always gets her army of Instagram fans in a tizzy. The most recent post on her account shows Hadid posing in three different photos.

In the first image in the series, Hadid looks stunning while posing on a bed. The brunette beauty sits down, rocking a tiny, black sequined dress that dips well into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage for fans. The curve-hugging ensemble features a halter-neck top and clings to Bella’s body, hugging every single curve. Hadid is also rocking a face full of makeup in the gorgeous shot while she wears her long locks slicked back in a ponytail and curled.

The second photo in the series gives fans a more up-close and personal view of Hadid. The model turns her head to the side and pushes her chest together with her arms, showing off ample amounts of cleavage in the process. Last but not least, the 22-year-old is all smiles in this particular photo as she again shows off plenty of skin to fans.

Since the series of images went live in her account, Bella has earned a ton of attention from her loyal followers with over 269,000 likes in addition to 1,200-plus comments. Some fans commented on the post to ask Hadid where she got her dress, while the overwhelming majority chimed in to let her know that she looks amazing.

“You are the most pure and beautiful woman that I ever saw in my life, big kiss,” one follower commented.

“MY GOD YOU ARE SO HOT BELLA.”

“How are u honestly THAT beautiful omg,” one more Instagrammer gushed.

Throughout her career, Bella has sat down for a number of interviews, including a recent one with Town and Country Magazine. As fans know, Hadid has an incredibly busy career and schedule, and she opened up to the publication about what she wishes she would be able to have more time for. While Bella said that there are a number of things she wishes she would have more time for, she also noted that she is so lucky to have the amazing career that she has had at such a young age.

“It gets really tough and busy but I am happy working this hard and so appreciate to be in the place that I am,” she dished. “If I had more time it would be riding my horses and being with my family and my girlfriends.”

At 21-years-old, Bella still has a long career ahead of her.