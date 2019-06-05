Kourtney Kardashian & Emily Ratajkowski Flaunt Cleavage In Sexy Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski are teaming up for a brand new sexy selfie.

On Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself with Emily Ratajkowski. The two women serve some serious looks for the camera and show off some skin in the process.

In the sexy snapshot, Kourtney is seen rocking a tight brown tank top, which flaunts a hint of her cleavage. She has her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fall around her shoulders.

Kourt sports a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows and a nude lip. She also dons a bronzed glow all over her body.

Meanwhile, Emily wears a bright orange tank top, which puts her ample cleavage on full display. Ratajkowsi adds a pair of matching orange hoop earrings, and also has her brown hair parted down the middle in straight strands that cascade over her shoulder and down her back.

The Gone Girl actress wears coral-colored blush on her cheeks and dramatic eyeliner. She also rocks a deep tan and nude lips.

The two women were together for a conversation about body confidence, sexy lingerie, and more, which can currently be seen on Kardashian’s lifestyle blog, Poosh.

During their conversation, Kourtney Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski touched on the sexy photos that they post to Instagram, saying that it is part of their brand.

The women agreed that they often take a lot of heat about their racy photographs. Emily revealed that she hears comments about how she is always naked and that she’s stupid, and has nothing else to offer but her sexy image. However, she claims that image is what her brand and business is based on.

Ratajkowski also claimed that she loves the idea that she is making more money than the older businessmen in suits who don’t take her seriously or judge her for her sexy image.

The pair go on to dish on their business ventures, the stigma surrounding their brands and images, as well as feeling good in their own skin. Fans can check it out by heading over to the website and watching the seven-minute video of the friends’ conversation.

Meanwhile, you can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network, or following the reality star on social media.