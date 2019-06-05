Emily Ratajkowski’s Pink Bikini Cleavage Brings Instagram To Its Knees

Emily Ratajkowski seems to have been born to model swimwear. The 27-year-old now runs an empire selling just that, although modeling the gear is mostly what’s causing a stir on her Instagram today.

On June 5, EmRata took to Instagram for a series of super-revealing snaps. The model’s Inamorata underwear and swimwear brand has just dropped some new merch. Announcing it is the company’s CEO and walking billboard, Emily. Following a close-up shot of herself wearing a bikini top and holding a dumbbell, Emily returned for a full-length shot. The snap is throwing Instagram killer curves, plenty of cleavage, and enough of this bronzed goddess to bring the platform to its knees – response to the picture suggests it may have done just that.

The picture shows Ratajkowski kneeling in a super-tiny pink bikini. The halterneck two-piece is strung, high-cut at the wait, and very low-cut at the chest. A knotted detail at the bust adds femininity. With the peachy coloring and spilling cleavage though, this pool item would be ticking boxes for girl vibes with or without the flourishes. EmRata posed in front of neon lighting, her signature dark locks were flowing, and her piercing gaze was direct. In short, this sensation was nailing everything.

An Instagram response peaks when the women dominating the platform are winding up in the comments section. Kim Kardashian herself replied.

“Stunning!!!” Kim wrote.

Kim’s comment alone received over 200 likes.

“BIBLICAL,” another fan wrote.

Fans also praised EmRata for rocking the “80s vibes.” One even wrote that they were having a “literal heart attack.”

As one of the world’s highest-profile supermodels, Emily comes as a bonafide superstar. Her Instagram may be filled with itsy-bitsy swimwear, but her fame is built on the Amazonian physique underneath it. EmRata is also known for her sultry, doe-eyed beauty. As a famous face, this model is endlessly papped, her looks are endlessly replicated, and her Instagram engagement is through the roof.

Loading...

Given that Emily’s post had raked in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and over 336,000 likes within three hours of going live, it would seem that it caused quite the explosion. Fellow model Issa Vegas also left a comment.

“Amazing,” she wrote.

Emily has 23 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by a plethora of mega-stars including Kendall Jenner, Ariana Grande, Priyanka Chopra, and Bella Thorne.

Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with Emily should follow the model on Instagram. Emily has since further updated her account – today very much seems to be about Ratajkowski and her brand-new bikinis.