Kylie Jenner Flaunts Booty & Thong In Wet, See-Through Dress

Kylie Jenner is letting it all hang out in her latest set of photos. The makeup mogul was spotted getting wet and dirty on the beach this week as she posed for sexy snapshots during a photo shoot.

According to TMZ, Jenner was seen on the beach in Mailbu in a long-sleeved, see-through dress. The soaking wet gown was a two-piece, with a crop top that flaunted the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s flat tummy and toned abs.

Jenner’s world-famous booty was also on full display, as fans could see through to her bare backside and thong underneath the dress, which clung to all of her curves.

Jenner had her long, dark hair pulled up into a high ponytail on top of her head, and styled in waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Jenner sported a full face of makeup in the photos, which included darkened brows, thick lashes, and a smokey eye. She also added pink blush, a bronzed glow and a dark berry color to her lips.

The young mom wore light pink polish on her fingernails, and sported multiple rings on her fingers for the photo shoot. She also donned a pair of dangling earrings as she posed on the beach.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it has been a busy week for Jenner. The reality star revealed that over the weekend she had to take her daughter, Stormi Webster, to the hospital due to an allergic reaction she had to a specific food.

Sources told People Magazine that Jenner was terrified about the incident, but that little Stormi is now back at home and doing fine following the health scare.

“Kylie was told to watch Stormi closely,” an insider revealed. “She is taking Stormi to her pediatrician for a follow-up.”

Jenner took to social media to speak out about the situation. She wrote on her Instagram Stories that nothing is more important than her little girl and her health.

“Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way,” Jenner wrote.

“Blessed beyond words. Thank you God. I believe in being a reflection of what you’d like to receive. If you want love, give love. If you want success, wish success,” Jenner added to her Story.

Fans can see more of Jenner by following her on Instagram.