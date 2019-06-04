Model Sierra Skye Has Fans Drooling Over Her Miniscule Black Bikini In Sexy New Shot

In her newest snapshot, Sierra Skye is doing what she does best — posing in a bikini.

The blonde haired beauty is always one to delight her fans with the sexiest of photos on her account, mostly posing in bikinis but switching it up from time to time and rocking regular clothes as well. The stunner has gained an impressive following on social media with 4 million on Instagram alone and her popularity continues to rise each and every day.

The newest photo that was posted to Skye’s account may be one of her hottest to date, with the bombshell posing in a barely there bikini. In the flawless snapshot, the model stands in her own backyard, striking a pose while standing up. The 23-year-old leaves very little to the imagination in the photo, popping out of a miniscule black bikini while showing off plenty of cleavage to the camera. The bottoms of the suit feature a little pop of color with a neon orange band, hugging Skye’s curves and exposing her killer legs for the camera.

Sierra’s toned abs take center stage in the photo and she appears to be pretty much makeup-free in the shot. To complete her sexy look, Skye rocks a gold necklace and a pair of hoop earrings while wearing her blonde locks up in a high and messy bun. Since the photo went live on her account just a few short moments ago, it’s earned stellar reviews from fans with over 38,000 likes and upwards of 200 comments.

“Thank you for being such an inspiration to women across the world!,” one follower chimed in with a red heart emoji attached at the end.

“Pfffff. What a gorgeous woman!”

“You have a sexy body nice legs,” another user gushed.

Over the past few weeks, Sierra has been primarily posting bikini-clad photos and judging by the responses from her fans — they’re totally fine with it. As The Inquisitr shared last week, Skye really pushed the envelope in one of the snapshots posted to her account. This particular image also appears to have been taken in Sierra’s backyard, with a fire pit and plenty of lounge chairs being visible in the background.

In the hot photo, the model stands front and center, turning her backside to the camera. The 23-year-old goes topless, covering her breasts with one of her hands. Skye puts the other hand in her hair, which is pulled back in a high bun. Her curvy booty is the center of the shot as she stands clad in a leopard print thonged bikini. It comes as no surprise that Skye earned face reviews with over 2,600 comments on this photo alone.

Fans can keep their eyes out for all of Sierra’s Instagram updates by giving her a follow.