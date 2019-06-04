Kourtney Kardashian Is Unrecognizable In Her Latest Bathroom Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian fans are used to seeing the reality star dressed to the nines and with a full face of makeup. However, that isn’t the case in her latest social media snapshot.

On Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself relaxing and doing a little self-care. In the picture, the mother-of-three is spotted wearing a paper face mask, and she is unrecognizable with the white layer over her famous face.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also dons a pink robe as she stands in the bathroom and poses with her arm to the side and lips puckered as she gets silly for the mirror selfie.

Kourt’s long, dark hair is parted down the middle and styled in a sleek bun behind her head, and she dons black polish on her nails, as well as a hair band on her wrist.

In the caption of the photo, Kardashian joked that although her sister, Kendall Jenner, was seen getting sick of having Kourtney and the kids as her house guests in a recent episode of the reality series, Kendall will soon be begging her to come back.

As many fans may remember, Kourtney Kardashian was forced to bunk with Kendall Jenner when she was evacuated from her own home due to the devastating wildfires that plagued California last year. However, she overstayed her welcome, and Jenner let her know about it in a recent episode.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney created some waves on social media on Monday when she posted a photo of herself in a sexy black dress as she read a Playgirl magazine.

The photo sparked quite the debate online. While many of Kardashian’s fans loved the risque photo, others were not impressed by her choice of reading material.

“I thought you were a Christian. Great role model promoting pornography and all. Disappointed & disgusting. No longer a Poosh fan,” one fan told Kourtney in the comment section of the post.

Another critic accused Kardashian of having a mid-life crisis. “Ok I see what’s going on! Midlife crisis after three kids. Yep! As clear as day,” the hater stated.

A third follower told Kourtney the being a member of a famous family didn’t automatically make all of her photos something that everyone would like to see.

“Just because you are a Kardashian doesn’t mean everything you do is so cute,” the critic wrote.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following the reality star on Instagram.