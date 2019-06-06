Jordyn Woods Posts Sexy Pic On The Same Day Her Company That Kylie Jenner Helped Launch Gets Bad News

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to post yet another seductive photo on Wednesday. The buxom model-entrepreneur was shown rocking an off-the-shoulder black dress that allowed for her ample cleavage to be exposed.

In the snap, which is shared with Jordyn’s 9.9 million followers, this beautiful young woman wears her long hair stick straight and parted in the middle.

In addition, her makeup is on point and perfectly applied. She wears mocha colored lipstick and gloss, nearly matching eyeshadow, long enhanced lashes, and darkened eyebrows that are impeccably groomed. As of this writing, the pretty picture, which has only been posted for a few hours, has been adorned with nearly 3,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments, most of which are full of compliments.

Indeed, 21-year-old Woods looked mighty attractive, mighty confident, and mighty sexy on Instagram on June 5. Sadly, this also marked the same day that the trademark for the clothing company she formed with ex-best friend Kylie Jenner’s help was deemed “dead,” according to Radar Online.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office reportedly told Radar Online that Woods’ trademark application for her activewear label, SECNDNTURE, was “turned down because she failed to respond to the national agency’s requests.”

Now the name is up for grabs. As Radar Online reported, a United States Patent and Trademark Office official noted that as soon as Jordyn Woods realizes what has happened, “it will be too late to do anything about it. [She] would have to fill out a brand new application and just hope that no one else has filed anything [with the same name].”

Last summer, Woods started the activewear company with her buddy Kylie’s help. The high-profile star even went so far as to advertise the new fashion outlet so that SECNDNTURE would get off the ground in the best possible way.

Sadly, the two, who had been each other’s support system for a long time and once lived together, are no longer roommates at Kylie’s house. In fact, the two are not even speaking these days.

Cosmopolitan, via TMZ, reports that the reason for the split is because of Jordyn’s alleged hookup with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s former boyfriend — and baby daddy to True, age 1 — at a party she attended this past February.

With that being said, don’t expect to see any comments from any of the Kardashians or any of the Jenners about the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians co-star because all of these high-profile celebrities, who were once close with Jordyn Woods, have reportedly unfriended her on all social media accounts. And with that, their expertise on how to be a successful entrepreneur is gone, too.

Alas, at the end of the day, this is likely a sad situation for everyone concerned.