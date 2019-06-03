Miley Cyrus Reportedly ‘Unsettled’ By Groping Fan Caught On Video

Miley Cyrus is making major headlines. On June 3, the 26-year-old was groped by a fan as she left her Barcelona, Spain hotel. As The Daily Mail reported earlier today, the SHE IS COMING singer was with her husband Liam Hemsworth as she attempted to make her way through a crowd of fans. Video footage posted to Twitter showed one fan reaching for the singer. He was seen touching her hair and reaching around her neck in an attempt to kiss her.

As E! News reports today, Miley is said to have been left unnerved by the incident. A source told the media outlet that Miley was “certainly unsettled by this.” The source did, however, add that the singer is “doing fine now.” Additionally mentioned was the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s appreciation for how enthusiastic her fans can be.

The disturbing footage showed Miley attempting to avoid the advances from a male fan. Attempts to protect the star were also seen from her husband and security team. While this celebrity likely comes prepared for an eager crowd wherever she goes, aggression on this level is unlikely to come welcome. Miley’s body language certainly reflected it.

Miley does not appear to have made any public statements regarding the incident. Hemsworth likewise appears to have remained silent on the matter.

Llego a estar ahí, y al “fan” que se ha tirado a por miley no se le olvida el guantazo que se lleva pic.twitter.com/30PUR4zXR0 — Alvaro (@AlvaroSaucedo13) June 2, 2019

Buzz around Miley Cyrus has peaked ever since her SHE IS COMING album dropped on May 31. The album marks Miley’s first as a married woman. The six-song EP opens with “Mother’s Daughter” and ends with “The Most.” Channeling modern sounds, carefree concepts, and featuring famous faces such as RuPaul and Ghostface Killah, the record has already made headlines. In particular, for a lyric – Miley sings that she “[loves]” Nicki Minaj but “listens to Cardi” in one song. The reference may be showing Cyrus’ personal taste, but it likely pertains to beef between the two rappers.

Build-up to the album’s release has been intense. Miley has taken to Instagram in a series of mostly-raunchy snaps and videos. Despite Cyrus’ appeal as a sex symbol, fans would likely agree that an attempt to grope the star is unacceptable. Some might even consider today’s incident as a full-blown assault.

Regardless, E! News‘ source seems to be suggesting that Cyrus is doing well despite feeling “unsettled.”

Miley’s recent appearances in Europe seem to be revolving around her music. Prior to her arrival in Barcelona for the Primavera Sound Festival, Miley was in Warsaw, Poland.

Given the “don’t f*ck with my freedom” lyrics from “Mother’s Daughter” on SHE IS COMING, one fan seems to be pushing the words to the limit.