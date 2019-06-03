Noah Cyrus Shows Some Skin In Sexy Bed Photo

Noah Cyrus is continuing her streak of posting sexy photos to social media.

On Sunday, the young singer took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself snuggled up in bed, and she showed off some skin in the process.

In the sexy snapshot, Cyrus is seen lying on a bed as she cuddles up to a white pillow. Noah lays on her stomach and uses the pillow to cover up the bottom half of her famous face.

The singer sports a skimpy white tank top in the photo, which puts her toned arms on full display. Noah also covers up the bottom part of her body with a white blanket as she gives a sultry stare into the camera.

Cyrus dons multiple rings on her fingers and bracelets on her wrists. Many of her tattoos are also visible for her followers to see.

Noah has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back at the base of her head. She wears a full face of makeup in the picture, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and some pink blush.

In the background of the photo, an orange light can be seen coming through the white curtains, as the photo may have been taken at dawn or sunset.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah Cyrus has always been known as Miley Cyrus’ little sister or Billy Ray Cyrus’ youngest daughter. However, last year she really broke out onto her own with her huge hit song, “Make Me.”

Meanwhile, Noah says that she doesn’t like being compared to or asked about her famous family during interviews.

“It drives me f*****g nuts, but like, I mean, what are you going to do? It’s the reason I talk to a therapist three times a week, I swear. It’s crazy. It’s just like, it’s annoying whenever you put your hard work into something and people don’t recognize it for what it is,” Noah told Billboard last year.

The singer has also been open about her battles with depression, and how her fans reacted to her telling her mental health story.

“I was telling the truth about myself. I was telling people how I really feel and how I really am, and the reaction from them was, ‘Yeah, me too.’ And that’s what I wanted, for us to be able to talk about it,” she stated.

Fans can see more of Noah Cyrus by following her on Instagram.