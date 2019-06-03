Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Rock Sexy Suits On Romantic Getaway To Tulum

This past weekend, Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson jetted off from sunny Los Angeles to an equally as sunny tourist hot spot in Tulum, Mexico. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the pair soaking up some rays and enjoying a little rest and relaxation with one another. For a good portion of the day, the girls sat poolside where they stayed hydrated with an assortment of beverages, including water, tea, and soda pop.

Both women appeared to be makeup-free as they sat right next to each other on a lounger. Benson could be seen sporting a one-piece swimsuit with white trim and a low-cut back that exposed plenty of skin for onlookers. The actress’s suit also featured a blue sky and a number of palm trees for the design. The 26-year-old wore her long, blonde locks up in a top knot and accessorized the poolside look with a number of necklaces as well as earrings.

For her part, Delevingne showed off plenty of skin in a low-plunging black bikini top that left very little to the imagination. The supermodel paired her top with a beige-and-red wrap while her long, lean legs are on display in some of the images. Like her counterpart, Cara went makeup-free for the occasion, wearing her short, blonde locks down and parted on the side. She, too, dressed the look up just a bit with a number of long necklaces.

And the romantic getaway to celebrate their one-year dating anniversary comes just shortly after the two made headlines for their NSFW purchase. As Refinery 29 reported last week, Cara and Ashley were photographed carrying a sex bench into their home in West Hollywood, California. According to the publication, the BDSM bench comes with a big price tag, setting consumers back up to $750.

The product description on the box says that the bench is made from vegan leather while noting that it is “perfect for spanking or having deeper access during penetration.” The article also notes that in the past, Cara has touched on the topic of BDSM in an interview on RuPaul: What’s The Tee? noting that she is a different lover with men than she is with women.

“I find it quite difficult to receive pleasure and love and things like that, so I love to give. It is different with men and women. For me, I’m always very submissive with men, always. But then with women, I’m the opposite.” She shared, “Part of sex — that ­connection — is feral. You meet someone but when you go in the bedroom, it’s another animal.”

So far, neither Ashley nor Cara have shared photos from the romantic getaway on social media.