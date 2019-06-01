Victoria’s Secret Stunner Nina Agdal Heats Things Up In Insanely Sexy New Workout Video

Is there anything that Nina Agdal does not look amazing in?

The Victoria’s Secret model regularly keeps fans up-to-date with photos and videos on her highly followed Instagram account. While she oftentimes shares images from photo shoots and magazine spreads, the stunner also shares behind-the-scenes videos from time to time as well. In the most recent video that was posted for her 1.6 million-plus followers, Agdal really got her fans’ attention.

In the short clip, the beauty appears to be in a room in her home as she demonstrates a number of different workout moves for fans. The video is set to music and Nina sweats it out while performing a variety of different exercises with a pair of pink weights followed by a few yoga moves toward the end of the clip, when she is wrapping things up.

The supermodel goes makeup-free in the video, yet still looks absolutely stunning as she sweats it out in the intense fitness session. Agdal wears her long, dark locks up in a top-knot and shows off her killer figure in a black sports bra that reads “alo” along with a pair of ripped, black workout leggings. Since the steamy post went live on her account, Nina’s fans have gone absolutely crazy for it.

So far, the post has already amassed 14,000 likes in addition to 170-plus comments. While some followers commented on the post to applaud the Victoria’s Secret Angel for sharing her workout secrets with fans, countless others took to the post to gush over her incredible figure.

“A very fit and athletic Goddess!” one follower wrote along with a series of heart-eye emojis.

“You just look so good!” said another.

“Need to try these arm moves!” yet another fan commented.

In an interview with Coveteur, the bombshell opened up about her diet and exercise routine saying that wellness is something that is very important to her. The model says that when you treat your body right, you will feel happier, healthier, and all-around better.

“The most important thing for me is to be happy. Working out, eating healthy, and doing things I love make me happy. If I work hard, I can combine that with being able to have cheat meals every now and then without feeling guilty because I know I deserve it. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Additionally, she shared that she loves to get in a workout with her trainer, or take an SLT or Soulcycle class to help keep her in shape. Obviously, her routine is paying off big time.