Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Laundry Day’ Photo Slammed By Fans, ‘She’s Never Touched A Washing Machine’

Khloe Kardashian’s laundry-centric Instagram post is less than five hours old. Clearly, in the world of Instagram comments, that’s plenty of time to leave backlash.

On May 31, Khloe updated her account with a low-key picture. It showed the 34-year-old sitting on laundry machines surrounded by pairs of Good American jeans, and Khloe also appeared to be wearing her own merchandise. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star channeled a Marilyn Monroe-like look of wavy-blonde hair to contrast her otherwise pared-down outfit. Khloe was barefoot. Her simple T-shirt was a plain shade of white.

Fan responses have been mixed. While some threw out compliments, many questioned whether this multimillionaire actually does any laundry.

“cute but we all know you don’t do laundry or know what a laundry mat is!” one user wrote.

“@charleybrown836 bet she’s never touch [sic] a washing machine in her life” was another comment.

A plethora of similar comments probed the star on whether or not she performs the chore.

“Lol you know good an [sic] well u dont [sic] do your own laundry!!” came from a fan appearing a touch irate.

The update seemed to have a double agenda for Khloe. While the caption celebrated her apparent day of washing clothes, it also gave a shout-out to Good American – promo is frequent throughout the Kardashian-Jenner Instagram posts.

It would appear that nobody in this famous family is immune to backlash. While Khloe has been slammed for her controversial slimming teas and tooth-whitening ads, her sister Kylie Jenner has been slammed for the way she washes her face in recent Kylie Skin promotions, per People. Kendall Jenner has faced backlash over her Proactiv ads. Likewise subject to slamming over the years have been Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. Whether it’s a Photoshop scandal, parents raising eyebrows at the clan’s motherhood philosophies, or today’s laundry comments, this family faces negativity on a near-daily basis.

Not all comments to Khloe’s denim-centric update were negative, though. Fans picked up on Khloe’s blonde bombshell look.

“Modern Marilyn Monroe,” one fan wrote.

“Hold Hollywood darling” was another comment.

Positivity on Khloe’s Instagram also comes in the form of sweet comments left to pictures of her daughter True Thompson. While this 1-year-old didn’t feature in today’s update, she is a regular on her mother’s account. Khloe is raising True as a single mother following her February split from NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Khloe has 94.3 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of her should follow her account or tune in to weekly episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.