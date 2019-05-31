American Model Niece Waidhofer Slips Into Racy, Bondage-Inspired Lingerie For New Photo Shoot

American Instagram star Niece Waidhofer is popular among her fans and followers for her raunchy pics that she posts very often to titillate her fans.

In fact, a glance at her timeline shows that every picture she has ever posted on Instagram has gained significant traction, which proves that the hottie is quite famous on the photo-sharing website.

Thursday afternoon was no exception, as the 29-year-old model took to her page and stunned her fans with an eyebrow-raising picture where she dressed herself up as a dominatrix, wearing bondage-inspired lingerie that sent off some very suggestive vibes.

In the pic, the model could be seen wearing a black lace bra that allowed her to flaunt her perfectly round breasts. She paired the bra with a barely there black thong that struggled to hide her lady parts. To spice things up, the model opted for a leather neck collar that gave her a very bondage-inspired look. Niece finished off her look with pair of knee-high boots.

As for her beauty looks, the model opted for a nude lipstick while she filled her eyes with lots of eyeliner and mascara to match her attire. She let her brunette tresses down and stared right into the camera to pull off a very sexy pose.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Houston, Texas, and within an hour of going live, it amassed more than 20,000 likes and close to 400 comments, which shows Niece’s growing popularity on the photo-sharing website.

Prior to posting the snap, Niece treated her fans to a patriotic, American-flag bikini picture which left very little to the imagination. The model showed off plenty of cleavage and teamed her barely there bikini top with hot pants to send temperature soaring. She accessorized with a matching bandana, a pair of sunglasses, and wristbands to complete her look.

To pose for the pic, Niece pulled the straps of her bikini top with her hands and naughtily stuck her tongue out.

The picture racked up almost 52,000 likes and more than a thousand comments, as fans drooled over her sexiness and appreciated her for maintaining her incredible physique.

In the caption, she wrote that she posted the premature Fourth of July snap because she got excited when she received her new bikini, therefore, she decided to wear it and pose for a photo.

According to an article by The Sun, Niece is quite sensitive about online comments. She once posted a pic of herself on Reddit’s “Roast It” section and asked people to post snide comments, which went out of control. As a result, the model had to delete her account, as she could not take it any more.