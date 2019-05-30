Brazilian Model Daniela Braga Flaunts Pert Backside In Mexican Paradise

Daniela Braga is enjoying paradisiacal scenery in Mexico, evidence of which she has been sharing with her Instagram fans who don’t seem to get tired of her updates. Earlier this week, the Brazilian stunner took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry photo of herself in a teeny bikini that puts her derriere on full display for the delight of her Instagram followers.

In the snapshot in question, the 27-year-old model is sitting on the edge of a pool with her back to the camera as she rocks a yellow, two-piece bikini that consists of a top that features two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders and clasps on the back. Given that the former Victoria’s Secret model is facing the opposite direction, the front part of her top is not visible in the shot. Braga teamed her top with a matching yellow thong bottom that hits high on the model’s frame, helping accentuate the contrast between her full, wide hips and her small, slender waist. According to the tag Braga shared with her post, the bikini she is wearing is from Zulu & Zephyr.

The São Paulo native is looking over her left shoulder at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way while her legs are stretched to her side, showing off her strong thighs and overall toned legs.

The model’s dark brown hair is slicked back and wet, suggesting she has taken a dip in the swimming pool shortly before posing for the snap. As indicated by the geotag included with the photo, Braga spent some time this week enjoying Chileno Beach in Cabo San Lucas on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Braga shared with her 502,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 10,700 likes and about 130 comments within a little over a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to compliment her impressive good looks and also to engage with her caption.

“So so so soooo hoooot,” one user raved.

“I know you can’t be anything but an angel,” another one chimed in, referring to the quote in Braga’s caption.

Loading...

Despite having walked in four Victoria’s Secret fashion shows and featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, V, Elle, and among many others, Braga comes from a humble background, as Fox News previously detailed. Before being scouted, she never dreamed of being a model. Her passion lay in business, she said.

“I came from a poor family,” Braga said. “I never wanted to be a model — I always wanted to be a businesswoman.”