Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Flashes Curvy Derriere, Sculpted Thighs In Sexy Dress

Swedish Instagram model Anna Nystrom knows that hard work pays off, and she is demonstrating that very thing in her latest social media post. Nystrom has made a name for herself in large part due to her perfectly sculpted figure, especially her pert booty. She isn’t shy about showing off her figure in tight workout clothing or sexy bikinis, but Anna just demonstrated that a simple dress can get pulses racing as well.

Nystrom’s newest Instagram post is a selfie that shows Anna in a sleeveless grey dress. The Swedish model’s blonde hair is clipped back over her crown and hangs down her back in two loose braids. The Instagram starlet is arching her back slightly as she twists to show off her derriere as well as her figure’s curves.

Anna’s shapely thighs are beautifully highlighted by the cut of this dress that is cut short on one side to stop high on her thigh, while draping longer on the other side. It is impossible to miss Nystrom’s shapely backside in this dress as the fabric clings to every curve.

The Swedish social media influencer has a following of 7.8 million fans now, and they were quick to praise this new post. The snapshot built up likes quickly, with nearly 1,000 coming in per minute in the first hour the photo was on Nystrom’s page.

Hundred’s of Anna’s fans left comments as well, with everybody agreeing that her hard work had definitely paid off. Anna was deemed to be stunning and beautiful, and this seductive, sultry look was definitely a hit.

Another recent Instagram post of Nystrom’s was a throwback to a trip to Greece, and Anna noted that she missed it. The Swedish bombshell was on the beach, wearing a simple, black one-piece bathing suit. Almost 170,000 of the model’s fans agreed that she looked remarkable and flawless.

Nystrom may look like she has achieved perfection with her insane physique, but she shares via her website that she has had to work quite hard for the figure everybody embraces in her posts. She is a licensed personal trainer now, but in 2013, when she joined Instagram, she shares that she was often in too much pain to even get out of bed.

Anna Nystrom notes that she is currently the biggest female influencer from Sweden, and these latest photographs make it easy to see why she has become so popular. Whether the fitness model is wearing a beautiful dress, skintight workout clothes or a revealing bikini, Anna impresses and inspires her millions of fans to follow her lead.