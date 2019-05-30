Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Spills Out Of Dangerously Short Minidress On Instagram

Romee Strijd’s latest Instagram post has her fans ready to party.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her account on the social media platform on Thursday, May 30, to share a duo of snaps that caught the beauty exuding some serious Barbie doll vibes. In the caption, the 23-year-old quoted the 1997 classic hit “Barbie Girl” by pop band Aqua, and the accompanying photos certainly matched the subject of the tune.

In the set of photos, Romee sent pulses racing by rocking a tight, baby pink minidress that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The dangerously short number hugged the model’s famous curves in all the right ways and displayed an endless amount of cleavage thanks to its low square neckline that hardly contained her voluptuous assets. Two thin shoulder straps kept the tiny garment from falling down, while the ruching nature of its shimmering fabric provided the perfect detail to the garment that accentuated the Dutch beauty’s enviably flat midsection and trim waist. Meanwhile, the lower half of the number barely grazed passed the stunner’s upper thigh, offering a glimpse at her toned legs in the second photo of the post.

Also adding to Romee’s Barbie doll-esque look was her long, blonde locks that cascaded down her shoulders and over her bosom. Her perfectly highlighted tresses were worn in loose waves that were perfectly styled so not to cover up the delicate pair of hoop earrings she added to her ensemble. To complete her glam, the babe sported a stunning makeup look that featured a light pink lip and thick coating of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop as she stared down the camera.

Fans of the catwalk queen were quick to show her some love for the latest addition to her widely-followed Instagram account. At the time of this writing, Romee’s 5.5 million followers on the social media platform have already awarded the steamy shots nearly 50,000 likes after just 20 minutes of going live. Dozens have taken to the comments section as well to shower the bombshell with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so adorable,” one person wrote.

Another said she was “so beautiful.”

“You literally are the real life Barbie,” commented a third.

Last week, the stunner transformed into beach Barbie during her vacation in Greece. In another sexy shot shared to her Instagram account, Romee wowed her fans by posing in a skimpy patterned bikini that left very little to the imagination and was sure to turn some heads.