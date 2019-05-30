Christina Aguilera Strips Off In Raunchy Photos, Shows Off Bare Chest In Seductive ‘Galore Magazine’ Shoot

Christina Aguilera shared via her Instagram account that she has done a new photo shoot with Galore Magazine. Based on the photos she shared, the “Beautiful” hitmaker looks absolutely insane.

The theme for the shoot is very old-school glamour and is reminiscent of her Back To Basics album she released in 2006. In a series of multiple uploads, Xtina is serving many different looks in multiple garments.

In one photo, the “Keeps Gettin’ Better” chart-topper is posed on a bed, throwing dollar bills in the air. She is wearing a see-through gown that shows off her bare chest and is also wearing black hot pants and heels. In the same outfit, she is seen whipping a topless, toned male model in just his underwear, while her mouth is open and licking her red lips in another shot. In others, she is sitting on the bed and holding a rose, oozing Hollywood glamour.

But she doesn’t stop there, as seen on this Instagram post. The shoot for the same magazine also sees the “Fighter” songstress in a gold-colored bra with chains hanging off of it, pasties, leopard gloves, and sunglasses that she seductively puts in her mouth. The pasties have a black circular design on them where jeweled guns have been placed on each breast.

In a series of black and white shots, Xtina is licking her lips a lot in close-up photos, drawing in the audience with her sultry style.

The photos are a teaser for her Las Vegas residency, which starts on May 31 at Zappos Theater.

Aguilera is no stranger to flaunting her body as she recently shared an image of herself while completely nude, covered in glitter. The “Fall In Line” entertainer was accused of copying a designer named Mikael Chukwuma Ikechi Owunna, which The Inquisitr reported.

“Looks like Christina Aguilera and her photographer @zoeygrossman stole my #InfiniteEssence concept for their latest shoot. I guess this is how black labor is always treated. 2 and a half years of work, labor, and conceptualization creating something to celebrate black people in a hostile world just for a celebrity to come in and steal it without credit,” he said.

Neither Christina nor her photographer have responded to the accusation.

However, her fans did respond and didn’t agree with the designer.

“We see it over and over in media. You’re not special. Women and men have been covering themselves in glitter forever,” one wrote.

“You invented glitter sis?” another asked.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr revealed that the “Ain’t No Other Man” entertainer would be embarking on her first international tour in 13 years.

On Instagram, Christina Aguilera has over 5.9 million followers.