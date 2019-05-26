Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Toni Garrn Turns Heads As She Dons A Strapless Black Dress And A White Blazer At Cannes

German stunner Toni Garrn, who is well-known among her fans for famously dating Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio from 2013 to 2014, is currently in France to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2019.

The model took to her page and recently posted a picture from the event wherein she could be seen wearing a stunning black strapless dress that allowed her to flaunt a glimpse of her cleavage as well as her small waist.

She also opted for a white blazer with silver-gray edges to pull off a very chic and stylish look. The model made a strong style statement by accessorizing with a multi-layered diamond necklace that not only looked stunning but also drew attention toward her décolletage. She paired the necklace with matching earrings and a selection of diamond rings to ramp up the glamour.

In terms of her aesthetics, Toni opted for a full face of makeup to be in line with the glamorous event but she chose subtle shades so as not to take away the attention from her dress. Finally, the 26-year-old stunner tied her tresses into a sleek ponytail to keep it simple yet sexy.

Per the caption, the snap was captured as the model attended the Women in Motion Awards dinner — a black-tie gala that has been honoring the contributions of female filmmakers and A-list stars for the past four years. According to an article by The Hollywood Reporter, the dinner is considered one of the most exclusive invitations during the Cannes Film Festival.

Knowing that her fans can never get enough of her sexiness, Toni posted three pictures from the event to provide a detailed look at her dress, makeup and jewelry.

As of this writing, the pics amassed more than 12,000 likes and more than a hundred comments, wherein fans showered the hot model with various complimentary comments.

While many of her admirers posted long and elaborate comments on the pic to express their admiration for the model, some users opted for a more millennial way of praising her and used hearts, kiss and fire emojis instead of sentences.

It’s not a secret as to why Toni has such an amazing figure, because even though she’s traveling and busy with the festival, she makes sure to take some time out for fitness. The model posted another pic on her Instagram page wherein she could be seen wearing a black sports bra and matching pants while performing some exercises in the gym.

Within an hour of going live, the hot snap amassed more than 8,000 likes and various comments, wherein fans drooled over her sexiness and appreciated her for maintaining her incredible physique.

In an interview with Women’s Health Mag, Toni said that she has been working out her whole life because she needs it.