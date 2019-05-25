Ashley Graham Shows Off Gorgeous, Curvy Figure In Skintight Dress

Even when she goes casual, Ashley Graham still looks absolutely stunning. As fans of the curvy model know, Graham regularly flaunts her amazing figure for her fans on social media. The 31-year-old has already amassed an impressive following on social media, with over 8 million fans on Instagram alone. In her most recent post, the brunette beauty looks dressed to impress in a sexy yet casual number.

In the image, Ashley leans against a table which is covered with a green tarp and strikes a pose for the camera. The model looks absolutely gorgeous in a skintight blue Adidas dress that fits her like a glove. The outfit features white stripes on the sides of the sleeves as well as the Adidas logo on the lefthand corner of her chest.

It appears as though Graham is makeup-free in the image, covering her face with a pair of oversized, black sunglasses. The 31-year-old completes her look with a white leather purse strung across her chest. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Ashley a lot of attention with over 339,000 likes in addition to 2,200 comments. Some followers took to the post to gush over how beautiful the stunner looks, while countless others asked where she purchased her outfit.

“Can i have ur beauty plz [sic],” one follower wrote on the post.

“Omg you are goals!!” a second exclaimed.

“I bought one of your icon bikinis this week, and 5 years after having a double mastectomy, it’s the best i’ve felt about my reconstructed breasts. i basically want to live in it,” another fan chimed in.

When Graham isn’t busy modeling hot outfits on Instagram or strutting her stuff on the runway, she’s working on her podcast, titled Pretty Big Deal. According to Elle, she’s also been busy with her new, feel-good talk show — Fearless, which airs on Ellen DeGeneres’s digital network. Ashley has interviewed big names like Kim Kardashian West, and during a recent sit-down, Graham shared that she doesn’t shy away from asking the hard-hitting questions — like the time she asked Kardashian about her and her sisters’ joking about anorexia on Instagram.

“I even talked to her beforehand. I’m not gonna just blindside people in my interview. I was like, ‘Kim, is it cool if we talk about the anorexic comment?’ She goes, ‘Oh yeah, let’s address it.’ Just like that. I let her say what she wanted to say. I’m not here to condemn; I’m just here to talk.”

Fans can keep up with everything going on in Ashley’s life by following her on Instagram.