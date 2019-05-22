Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Shows Off Derriere In Insanely Sexy Thong Swimsuit

Anna Nystrom is leaving little to the imagination of her followers in her latest stunning photo.
As fans of the fitness model know, Nystrom regularly posts NSFW photos for her Instagram fans and that’s part of the reason why she’s amassed such a huge following on the social media platform. In her latest post, Nystrom shares a throwback photo, telling fans about a rough day that she had. And while many fans commented on the post to send Anna their well wishes, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her flawless figure.
In the photo, Anna stands in a pond with the water hitting just below her knee. The image shows off Nystrom’s flawless backside, which is fully on display in a skimpy orange thong bikini. The model wears a matching orange top to go along with her bottoms and she looks over her shoulder and poses. The YouTuber looks stunning as she wears her long, blonde locks in a half ponytail along with a face full of gorgeous makeup.
Sine the post went live on her account, it’s earned Anna stellar reviews with over 275,000 likes in addition to 3,000-plus comments. Of course, the overwhelming majority of fans took to the image send Anna well wishes while countless others gushed over her flawless figure.
Just a repost tonight. To be honest I’ve been feeling really stressed and ”off” these last couple of days. On top of that I fainted today and was unconscious for a while. Luckily Richard caught me when I fell. But I was pretty chocked after and it was a scary feeling not having control of your own body. It has never happened to me before so hopefully it’s just a one time thing! There are a lot of things outside Instagram that you never see, and like everybody else, I have my bad days too. But when I do have them, I try to remind myself of everything good in my life and surround myself with the things and the people I love the most! (So they can be there to catch me, literally haha) It’s easy to look at people over the internet, thinking everything is so damn perfect all the time. But in the end of the day we are all humans, going through our own things or struggles. Anyway, I hope everything is well with you guys ???? Thank you for always being so kind and supporting. It means a lot and I’m really thankful for every single one of you.
“Hope you can bounce back to normal and this is an isolated issue, take care of yourself first… Prayers that you feel better soon!,” one follower commented.
“Mental and physical health is the most important, so take care of yourself baby girl.”
“In sixteen minutes there was already 420 comments. PS. You are incredibly beautiful,” one more chimed in.
And when she isn’t busy stunning in a bikini, Anna is flaunting her gorgeous figure in a number of other outfits including ones that are fitness-inspired. As The Inquisitr reported last week, the blonde-haired beauty shared a picture of herself in a tight little workout ensemble. In the image, Nystrom can be seen posing on a big set of rocks with the ocean not too far in the distance.
The bombshell looks over her shoulder and flashes a slight smile for the camera while rocking a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, blush, eyeshadow, and matte lipstick. The social media sensation wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved. In the image, Nystrom shows off her muscular figure in a pair of nude-colored yoga pants that fit her like a glove. Just like her most recent image, the model’s toned and round booty is fully on display in the shot.
Hopefully it’s not too long before Anna wows her fans with another sexy shot.