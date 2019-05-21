Are Kristen Doute And Brian Carter Still Living Together? She Recently Bought A New House In Los Angeles

Kristen Doute offered an update during last night's reunion.

Kristen Doute and Brian Carter’s relationship was discussed during last night’s final installment of the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion.

After bickering over finances throughout Season 7, Doute and Carter split up earlier this year. Yet, shockingly, they didn’t stop living together after their breakup. Instead, they continued to share an apartment in West Hollywood, California, even though Doute appeared to be taking care of the majority of their bills.

“It’s just that he didn’t respect me enough to pay his way and that was a big deal to me. I started feeling taking advantage of. I would flee to Stassi [Schroeder]’s house late at night being super upset,” Doute admitted to host Andy Cohen during last night’s episode of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, per Bravo TV.

According to Doute, she and Carter were living together at the time the Vanderpump Rules reunion was filmed but she noted that once she moved into her new home in Los Angeles, which she purchased last month, Carter would be on his own.

As for why Doute and Carter didn’t fully part ways after their breakup, Doute said she needed him around, “physically, mentally, and emotionally” after her dog was mauled by a pit bull. As she explained, she needed his support after the incident and allowed him to stay at her apartment to help her cope with the tragic situation.

“We don’t sleep in the same bed every night; we’ve had sex twice. I’m sorry it doesn’t work for everyone for everyone on this f**king stage but it’s working for me,” she noted.

Doute may not be dating anyone new at this point in time, but she does appear to be staying close to her ex-boyfriend. In fact, just this month Carter was in attendance at an event with Doute and her clothing brand, James Mae.

Around the time of the event, Doute offered a statement to Page Six about her relationship with Carter and admitted that they were working on their issues weeks after their split.

“Just like every normal couple, we are experiencing ups and downs with our relationship and are working through this together … when the cameras are not rolling,” Doute told the outlet on May 6. “As we are still figuring out what the future holds for both of us, we are considering ourselves single.”

The Vanderpump Rules cast is believed to be in production currently on the upcoming eighth season of the Bravo TV series.