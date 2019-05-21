Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In White One-Piece As She Sits In The Tub For New Instagram Snap

Tammy Hembrow drives Instagram wild with her sexy uploads, and her most recent post certainly did not disappoint.

The latest addition to her feed was shared on Monday, May 20, and captured the social media sensation sitting on the edge of a bathtub and doing one of the things she does best — showing off her impressive physique. The 25-year-old wowed her 9.4 million followers by posing for the steamy snap in nothing but a white one-piece that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for the babe’s dangerous curves.

Tammy spilled out of the tiny number that hardly contained her voluptuous assets thanks to its wide, plunging V neckline that put nearly everything on display. The tight nature of the bodysuit clung to every inch of the babe’s hourglass figure, accentuating her trim waist and enviably flat midsection that she has spent countless hours earning in the gym. The bottom half of the Australian bombshell’s barely-there garment put on an equally-as-risque display. The high-cut leg exposed Tammy’s curvaceous booty almost in its entirety, as well as her long, toned legs that sported the perfect summer glow. As Tammy stared down the camera with a sensual look, she pulled at the hem of the leg opening, which was wide enough to also reveal the delicate tattoo she has on her hip.

The beauty completed her minuscule look by wearing her signature platinum locks down and parted in the middle. Her tresses cascaded down her back and over her shoulder, a style that kept them out of her face so she could show off her glamorous makeup look that consisted of a thick coating of mascara and glossy lip that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the Instagram model went absolutely wild for the steamy new upload to her feed. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up nearly 100,000 likes after just six hours of going live on the platform, as well as hundreds of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one follower wrote, while another said that Tammy was “perfection.”

“Absolutely stunning,” commented a third.

This is not the only recent upload to Instagram that saw Tammy showing some skin. Just yesterday, the stunner wowed her fans as she rocked a minuscule neon green bikini that hardly covered anything up. The babe spilled out of her tiny triangle-style top, while the matching bottoms put her booty completely on display, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.