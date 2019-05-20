Alexis Ren Flaunts Sculpted Figure, Hints She Is Afraid Of Not Being Good Enough

Alexis Ren has some killer abs, and she most likely is aware of it given that she often shows them off via her Instagram page. On Monday, the model and Dancing with the Stars finalist took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy photo of herself in a tube top that puts her sculpted figure on display, though the influencer hinted that she may feel be more insecure than people might assume.

In the snapshot in question, the 22-year-old brunette bombshell is on a gray couch as she dons a matching light gray crop tube top with thin straps that go over her shoulders and cuts short right below her chest, exposing her incredibly taut abs and obliques, as well as a little black tattoo of a flower on her left ribcage. The former Maxim cover girl teamed her top with a pair of relaxed denim jeans that sit low on her figure, further highlighting her stomach, and boasting distressed fabric around her knees.

Ren appears to be sitting in a room by herself while the photographer, Cibelle Levi, captures her from a different room, using the door frame to create space between subject and artist. This setup gives the photo an intimate, almost isolated quality that perfectly captures the mood exuded by Ren’s caption.

Comprised of the Greek prefix Atelo(s), meaning imperfect, and the post-fix phobia means fear, atelophobia is defined as the fear of not doing something right or the fear of not being good enough. It is, in other words, the fear of imperfection, according to HuffPost. While Ren didn’t include an explanation for including this single word in her caption, it could mean that she lives with the fear of not being good enough.

The post, which Ren shared with her 13 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 300,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments within just a couple of hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model to engage with her caption, sharing their own fears of being imperfect while penning messages of encouragement.

“This is me every single day. i love to the fullest, and my love walks away. i promise u are doing enough, i hope u can overcome this feeling that i also have, u are too beautiful to feel this way,” one user shared.

“Just letting u know ur an inspiration to many many ladies out there,” another one chimed in.