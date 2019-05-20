Vicoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Stuns In Tiny Patterned Bikini On Instagram

Romee Strijd is summer-ready in a new Instagram snap that is driving her fans wild. The Victoria’s Secret Angel stunned in a gorgeous patterned two-piece that seriously brought the heat and put her flawless figure on display.

The latest addition to the 23-year-old’s widely-followed Instagram account was uploaded on Monday, May 20, and included not one, but two shots of the babe showing off in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination. The geotag on the post placed the model in Greece, where she was captured posing up a storm and basking in the sunlight for the camera, which caught her at all the right angles.

Romee wowed her fans in a unique, patterned swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The balconette-style top provided for a seriously busty display, while the underwire was shaped to outline her voluptuous assets and draw eyes towards her ample chest and enviably flat midsection. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set did way more showing off than covering up. The number covered only what was necessary and sat high on Romee’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and impressive abs. The second shot in the set provided another glimpse at the garment, revealing its cheeky design that exposed Romee’s curvy booty almost in its entirety.

The Dutch bombshell added a pair of oversized sunglasses to shield her eyes from the golden sun and completed her look with a set of gold hoop earrings that dangled from her ears. She wore her signature blonde tresses down in a loose, voluminous style that perfectly framed her face, which sported a minimal makeup look that let her natural beauty shine.

The catwalk queen’s 5.5 million followers showered the beauty with love for her most recent social media upload. At the time of this writing, the pair of snaps has already racked up more than 81,000 likes after just one hour of going live on the platform, as well as hundreds of comments complimenting Romee on her jaw-dropping display.

“Perfect body,” one person wrote, while another said her bikini was “so pretty.”

“Such a beauty,” commented a third.

Romee’s trip to Greece comes just days after the model traveled to France to attend the Cannes Film Festival. Last week, Romee took to her Instagram account again to share a glimpse of her gorgeous red carpet look that sent her fans into a frenzy. The model turned heads in a glamorous gown by designer Etro that featured a dangerously high slit and plunging v-neck — a look that was sure to get pulses racing.