UFC Ring Girl Jhenny Andrade Goes Entirely Topless, Nearly Nude In Sizzling Snapshot

While a lot of the press covering the lovely UFC octagon girls frequently centers around women like Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer, as The Inquisitr has recently detailed, Jhenny Andrade is seeing a bit of a rise to prominence of late as well. Boasting a seriously impressive following of over 500,000 individual Instagram users and counting, the platinum blonde bombshell frequently sets hearts aflame and imaginations alight with her provocative poses and risqué outfits.

Now, in a recent share, Jhenny appears nearly nude as she stares down the camera lens with a coy, coquettish gaze. Her signature shocked locks are styled in a very dramatic side part, great sweeps of platinum blonde hair cresting her brow to cascade about her neck, shoulders, and back. Entirely topless, the UFC ring girl crosses her arms in front of her to censor the image, revealing a great deal of skin in the process.

Jhenny’s muscular midriff, slim waistline, and shapely hips are also put on full display, as are her toned thighs and long, slender legs. The curves of her pert posterior are emphasized by her seated pose, the thin straps of her bikini-style bottoms naturally drawing the eye towards her lower torso.

The blonde bombshell’s makeup look is also on point with a professional application of foundation, concealer, and a hint of blush working in tandem to bring out her natural beauty. Long, luxurious lashes and expertly sculpted brows frame Jhenny’s pretty eyes, and she sports a nude lip.

A Portuguese to English machine translation provided by Google suggests that Jhenny is making a comical remark about “angry” hair in her caption, referring to the wild style of her tresses in the sultry snap. She also took the time to thank her photographer, Rogerio Tonello.

Despite the brevity of her message, it appears that her fans didn’t mind, quickly lavishing over 22,000 likes and 250-plus comments in response to this share.

“Your hair is literally the last thing anybody [is] looking at,” one admirer remarked, likely meaning that most of Jhenny’s fans were more captivated by her body than by her hairdo.

“You are f**king sexy did I mention how sexy you are lol,” a second supporter gushed, unable to contain their enthusiasm.

“I am the chair,” a third fan imagined, engaging in some wishful thinking.

While Jhenny Andrade may not have attained the level of fame that Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer achieved, she seems well on her way to doing so. Her fans and followers absolutely love everything that she shares with them, and can’t wait to see what she might offer up next.