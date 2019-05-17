‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Shares Adorable Baby Bathtime Video Of Her Daughter

Porsha Williams is loving motherhood. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has taken to Instagram for an update, and it’s all about her baby girl, Pilar Jhena. On May 17, the 37-year-old posted a video of her little one enjoying a bath. It’s adorable, tender, and it’s sending Porsha’s 4.5 million followers some great footage.

The video shows Pilar being held in a mini tub. Pilar is bobbing in the water, but she’s in capable hands. The 7-week-old is being fully supported by the person washing her, and she seems to be enjoying the whole affair. A caption saying that “Pj is enjoying her bath time” revealed that keeping clean today is a family affair – it mentioned Pilar’s “mommy, grandma & great grandma & TitiLo.”

Porsha’s voice can also be heard in the video.

“She really like this one. She like when I hold her this way.”

Fan comments have been pouring in. Many fans likened Porsha’s daughter to her father, Dennis McKinley.

“His twin!!! Should’ve named her Denise,” one fan wrote.

“Dennis twin” was another comment.

Similar comments were made just yesterday. As The Inquisitr reported, Porsha’s snap of her sleeping baby had many fans spotting a resemblance to Dennis. Porsha and McKinley are currently engaged. The 42-year-old proposed to Porsha back in September 2018. Their first-born daughter was born in March of this year.

Pilar may be new to the world, but she comes with her own Instagram account. This little one has 124,000 followers. While many celebrity mothers shy away from social media, Porsha does not. High-profile mothers such as Scarlett Johansson and Angelina Jolie do not have social media accounts. Those who do (such as Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn Lowell) will take to Instagram to share their motherhood journeys, but having a full-blown account for the baby is rare. For Porsha, however, a new arrival meant a new account. Pilar’s Instagram is regularly updated.

Other comments to today’s video saw Pilar called a “cutie pie” and “sooo beautiful.” Fans also noticed how docile Pilar appeared. Admittedly, this baby did seem to be enjoying her bathtime.

Celebrity motherhood has become a hot topic. Last year alone saw Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, and both Kim and Khloe Kardashian become mothers. Kim and her husband Kanye West have since welcomed their fourth child. This year has seen Carrie Underwood, Jessica Simpson, and Amy Schumer welcome babies. And of course, Porsha is joining them.

Porsha’s bathtime video had racked up over 550,000 views within two hours of being posted. Over 9,000 fans left comments. Clearly, baby Pilar is popular today.