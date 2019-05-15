Samantha Hoopes Shows Off Some Serious Skin Under Wet See-Through Dress For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Photo

Samantha Hoopes has been switching back and forth between posting photos of her growing baby bump and snaps from her recently released Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot on Instagram. On Wednesday, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a racy snapshot of herself in a skimpy dress that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In the post in question, the 28-year-old model is rocking a leopard-print dress that features a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps that go over the model’s shoulders in an ensemble that shows off quite a lot of skin, putting her famous busty figure on full display. The figure-hugging dress the 28-year-old blonde bombshell is wearing is completely wet in the photo, which showcases all of the curves of her body. In addition, Hoopes is lifting up the hem of the dress in the photo, exposing her strong legs and increasing the spiciness level of the shoot. According to the photos shared on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s page, the number Hoopes is wearing is from Rat & Boa.

The Pennsylvania native is wearing her wet blonde hair slicked back and down as it cascades over her shoulders and onto her back, with a few strands falling over her face. The model is shooting an intense gaze at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

The post, which Hoopes shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 8,000 likes and over 100 comments within just a couple of hours of being posted — proving to be pretty popular. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their admiration for Hoopes and praise her enviable good looks.

“Cold or warm you are absolutely breathtaking and so beautiful!” one user wrote, referencing her caption.

“Maybe but you look hot as hell!!” another one chimed in.

Last month, Hoopes announced to her social media fans that she was five months pregnant, which she had kept to herself and close ones by only sharing older photos of herself. According to a recent report by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Hoopes is expecting her first child with fiancé Salvatore Palella. She took to Instagram in mid-April to share the good news with her fans by posting a photo of the happy couple as the model holds her Yorkie, Mila, whom she says is excited to become a big sister. As she noted in the post, she is due in August.