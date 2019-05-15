Sofia Richie Flashes Lace Bra In Sexy See-Through Shirt

Sofia Richie is leaving little to the imagination in her latest social media post. The model dons a completely see-through shirt and gives fans a peek at her sexy lace bra underneath.

On Tuesday night, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing a very skimpy outfit. Scott Disick’s girlfriend is seen sporting a see-through, long-sleeved, black shirt that gives fans a look at her lacy black bra underneath.

Richie’s ample cleavage is on full display, and her flat tummy can be easily seen as well. Sofia, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, has her blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall down her back.

The model also sports a full face of makeup in the sexy snapshot. Sofia is seen donning a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and understated eyes. She also wears pink blush, some highlighter to give her extra shimmer, and light pink color on her lips.

However, the highlight of the photo isn’t Sofia’s see-through top. Instead, fans eyes are likely headed for the gorgeous diamond jewelry the model is wearing all over her body.

Sofia is seen sporting a tiara, diamond rings on all of her fingers, and diamond bracelets on both wrists. She reveals in the caption that she feels like a princess.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie may be looking for her very own large diamond ring in the near future.

Sources tell Radar Online that the model has been putting pressure on her boyfriend, Scott Disick, to pop the question to her.

“Sofia keeps pressuring Scott to pop the question and thinks that this is the perfect time to do so. Although Scott is telling her to slow down, she is not going to. She really feels like they need to get married and have some babies,” an insider tells the outlet.

“Scott is hesitant because he doesn’t want things to change between them right now. She keeps him feeling young and they don’t need rings to be in love,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Disick’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, is said to be on board with whatever Scott wants to do, as long as he’s happy.

“She just wants Scott to be happy and she is proud of him for turning his life around. Sofia is young but Kourtney knows that what they have is special,” the insider dished.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following her on Instagram.