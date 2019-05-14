Shanina Shaik’s Minuscule Teal Bikini Is Driving Instagram Wild

Shanina Shaik is back on Instagram with yet another bikini snap, and this may be her skimpiest two-piece yet. The Victoria’s Secret model stunned her thousands of fans with an eye-popping shot that certainly brought the heat to the social media platform.

The 28-year-old beauty struck a pose on a set of stone steps with a gorgeous view of the beach and talk palm trees providing a beautiful background to the most recent addition to her Instagram feed, which was shared to her account on Tuesday, May 14. While the scene behind breathtaking no doubt, it was Shanina’s impressive figure — covered by a seriously tiny bikini — that took center stage in the snap, and was sure to turn some heads.

The Australian bombshell showed plenty of skin in a minuscule teal two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. Shanina put an ample amount of cleavage on display in her barely-there triangle-style top that did nothing but favors for her voluptuous assets, and the matching set of bottoms was arguably even more revealing. The itty-bitty lower half of the babe’s swimwear provided very little coverage, exposing her dangerous curves to the camera, as well as her long, toned legs. The thin straps of the number sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and drawing even more attention to her impressive washboard abs.

Shanina added a little bit of bling to her look with a set of delicate silver earrings, and shaded her eyes with a trendy pair of round sunglasses that she wore low on the bridge of her nose. The camera caught her in the act of tying her long, brunette tresses in a messy up-do, leading her to ask her followers in the caption if they had a scrunchie she could borrow to complete the style.

Fans of the catwalk queen were quick to show their love for the newest upload to Shanina’s collection of revealing Instagram shots. At the time of this writing, the Australian bombshell’s 1.8 million followers have awarded the sexy shot more than 4,500 likes within just 30 minutes, as well as dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Body goals,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “perfect.”

A third follower expressed his hope for Shanina to appear in next year’s Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue — a desire a number of the model’s fans would likely reciprocate.

The babe has been posting up a storm on her Instagram as of late, and by the looks of her recent snaps, she is definitely ready to hit the beach this summer. Along with today’s steamy upload, Shanina has shared a handful of bikini pics, including one of her flaunting her voluptuous bosom in a snakeskin-patterned top that sent her fans into a frenzy.