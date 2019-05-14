Jessie James Decker Shows Skin In Tiny Neon Bikini After 25-Pound Weight Loss For Swimwear Photo Shoot

Jessie's rocking a bikini and several swimsuits for a revealing new swimwear shoot.

Jessie James Decker is proudly showing off all her hard work in her swimwear following her impressive weight loss after the birth of her third child last year. The country singer modelled several fun swimwear looks from her Kittenish clothing line on Instagram this week, showing off some serious skin as she posed by the pool and in the water for the new professional photo shoot.

The new snaps of the “Roots & Wings” singer showed her taking a dip in the water as she modelled the seriously colorful looks from her collection.

The first picture in the batch upload featured 31-year-old Jessie in a ribbed pink swimsuit while waist-deep in the swimming pool as she looked off to the side while covering her head in a wide-brimmed sunhat.

Another upload showed Decker – who has three children with her husband, professional football player Eric Decker – rocking a pretty skimpy neon green bikini as she proudly showed off her recent 25-pound weight loss while sitting on the edge of the pool with her long brunette hair tied back.

Other snaps she shared to her Instagram account on March 13 included a photo of herself in a pink one-piece with a fun frill design on her hips, while another had her revealing her weight loss in a high-cut neon swimsuit as she enjoyed a swim.

In the caption of the snaps, Jessie told her 3 million followers that all the pieces were available to buy from her Kittenish collection now.

It was just last year that Decker welcomed her third child into the world with husband Eric. She and the football star became parents to now 1-year-old Forrest in late March 2018, and are already parents to 5-year-old Vivianne and 3-year-old Eric.

Jessie got pretty candid with fans about her weight gain while pregnant with Forrest, but, as The Inquisitr previously reported, dropped a very impressive 25-pounds by following the South Beach Diet.

The Eric & Jessie reality star also been very open in the past about her dedication to a healthy lifestyle, revealing on Instagram back in October that she’d been working out with weights and doing a lot of squats to get the body she has now, per Women’s Health.

“I’m fit and eating better calories and really keeping track of my protein intake!” she told fans just seven months after giving birth. “My goal as a mom of 3 now is to be healthy and fit and feel good.”

The singer and reality star also previously told E! News that she tries to exercise for 20 minutes every day.

“That is it—20 minutes to do really fast circuits and you can bring some weights with you to work,” Jessie – who The Inquisitr shared recently posed for the camera in a leopard-print bikini – shared of her daily exercise routine.

“There is many places you can do this, but you can write a list of little circuits to do, like 20 jumping jacks, 10 push ups, and you just do it over and over and over again until you break a sweat. 20 minutes, that’s all you need,” she added of staying fit and healthy.