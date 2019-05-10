Rihanna Joins Forces With LVMH For Historic New Fashion Brand

It had been rumored for a while that Rihanna and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton were working together, but on Friday, the official confirmation arrived. The singer and the French giant, the world’s largest luxury group, announced they would be setting up a new label under the Fenty brand. In a brief joint statement, the Barbados-native revealed the new luxury maison would be based in Paris, France, according to The New York Times.

Not only that, new products can be arriving in just weeks as the statement added the new collection was set to debut for spring 2019, although it did not mention the specific date. The new line will reportedly be focused “on Rihanna, developed by her, and takes shape with her vision in terms of ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories, including commerciality and communication of the brand.”

This new announcement sets several unprecedented moves for LVMH, as RiRi will become the “first woman to create an original brand at LVMH, the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH maison, and her line will be the first new house created by the group since Christian Lacroix in 1987,” as per The NYT. The pop star and her Fenty banner are about to join iconic brands such as Givenchy, Dior, Fendi, and Celine, making her a high-tier fashion designer, much like other influential names like Hedi Slimane and Nicolas Ghesquière.

The multi-talented artist also took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her over 70 million followers by posting a photo of the brand’s new logo. The logo features the word Fenty in white letters against a blue backdrop, as well as what appears to be a Greek key design. She also shared a snapshot that featured an excerpt of the statement released by Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH.

“Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader.”

And according to a report by WWD, Arnault also added that the company had gathered a group of multicultural and talented staff to help set up Fenty Maison, and that Rihanna “naturally” found her place within the luxury fashion powerhouse. The 31-year-old herself took to social media to share her excitement at joining the LVMH family, saying on Instagram that this was “a big day for the culture.”

“Thank you Mr. Arnault for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island.”

Aside from her fashion ventures, her lucrative makeup brand (she recently announced on Instagram that Fenty Beauty partnered with U.K. franchise Boots), and her big screen endeavors, Rihanna is also reportedly set to release new music this year.