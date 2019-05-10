Camille Kostek Rocks Sparkly Minidress To ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Event In Miami

Camille Kostek has every right to be celebrating, and she is certainly doing it in style.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader just landed one of this year’s Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue covers, alongside iconic model Tyra Banks and soccer star Alex Morgan, and she is currently in Miami with the rest of her SI family celebrating the major achievement.

The official Instagram account for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit recently shared a boomerang video of Camille standing next to a big poster of her cover as the events for this year’s much-anticipated magazine issue start. Donning a bit more fabric than she did for her steamy photo shoot, the 27-year-old rocked a sexy, long-sleeved mini-dress, which featured sparkles all over, allowing her to shine even brighter than usual.

The post, which had the geotag W South Beach (a popular Miami spot where previous SI events have taken place), also saw her bust some of her famous dance moves as she looked positively joyful to be celebrating this monumental achievement in her career. She completed her look with a pair of heeled sandals and wore her long blonde locks in a high ponytail, as well as a full face of makeup.

Camille herself left a cute comment underneath the above-mentioned post, writing, “I’ll never get over this feeling,” followed by a crying face emoji. And on her Instagram stories, she also posted several clips and photos from the epic night.

Camille, who is the girlfriend of former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, has also taken to social media to open up about what it feels like to achieve this lifelong dream after having been rejected so many times in the modeling industry for not having the typical runway body. Sharing a photo of her new Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue cover, Camille dedicated the feat to “all the dreamers out there.”

“[A] dream come true. I’m trying not to cry of joy AGAIN as I simply write that little phrase. This is living proof to ‘trust the process’ ‘everything happens for a reason’ and ‘when the time is right…’ THIS cover is my living proof that what’s meant to be will be,” she captioned the post.

Camille added that for a decade, she has been dreaming of being one of the models in the issue, with this cover surpassing her expectations and helping her feel great about her body.

“This cover came at a time where I finally accepted every inch of this body, and where I felt my best self mentally. I have admired women of this iconic issue since I learned of it over ten years ago. They helped shape the way I viewed myself,” she said.