Kendall Jenner Caught Braless By Paparazzi After Partying Until 6 AM With Ex, Harry Styles

Despite her confidence, Kendall Jenner is known for ducking the cameras. Following her glittering Met Gala appearance on May 6, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appeared to be doing just that.

On Wednesday, photos obtained by Splash News showed the leggy supermodel “making a dash” from the gala’s after-party. The Sun reports that Kendall left the venue “just seconds” before her ex-boyfriend, former One Direction member Harry Styles. According to the publication, the pair departed from the Met Gala at around 6 a.m. While Jenner’s after-party getup was a far cry from the feather-adorned Versace gown donned for the main event, the two outfits did have something in common, as both looks saw the model go braless.

The paparazzi snap shows Kendall in a matching skirt and blazer. The gray two-piece comes with a retro feel – headshot photography in print form covers all aspects of the material. With a daringly short skirt and a likewise daring neckline, the look flaunted everything this supermodel has to offer. It came completed by high heels and a glittery silver bag.

Elle reports that Kendall and her ex “did more than catch up” by hosting the “last-minute” bash. The pop icon and Victoria’s Secret model dated in 2013 with a rumored reunion in 2015, per an separate report from Elle.

Kendall is currently dating NBA player Ben Simmons. Elle described Styles’ relationship with model Kiko Mizuhara as “rumored.”

With the hashtag “Hendall” trending on Twitter, fans have been leaving their thoughts.

“[T]he night before harry hosted one of the biggest event [sic] of the year but asking him about kendall is more interesting obviously,” one user tweeted.

It isn’t uncommon for Kendall to be spotted braless. This model regularly takes to the streets with no chest support. Her risqué social media posts likewise showcase a penchant for the “free the nipple” movement. The trend for donning opaque or sheer tops with no bra also extends throughout Kendall’s family. Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Good American founder Khloe Kardashian are all known for ditching upper body lingerie.

Kendall and Kylie’s 2019 Met Gala looks may be less than 48-hours-old, but they’ve already gone down as iconic. Their custom-made Versace gowns formed a twinning look style-wise, although Kendall’s fiery oranges contrasted the lilac and purple palettes donned by her younger sister. The star-studded event was also attended by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott, and “momager” Kris Jenner.

Kendall’s bold poses may have dominated the night, but her post-event demeanor proved a lot more low-key.