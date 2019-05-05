Cindy Kimberly Posts A Nude, Bathtub Selfie On Instagram To Tease Her 5.3 Million Fans

Social media sensation Cindy Kimberly has been on a nude-pic posting spree on Instagram lately. The Dutch-Spanish beauty recently took to her page and sent a wave of excitement amongst her whopping 5.3 million followers by posting a new selfie — one which set pulses racing.

In the snap, the 20-year-old bombshell could be seen naked while sitting in a luxurious bathtub. The model not only seemed to be enjoying her bath, but she also treated herself to a glass of champagne as she held her phone up and clicked a mirror selfie.

Although her assets were censored by the surfactant foam of the bubble bath, the model left enough for her fans to see, admire, and drool over. In terms of her aesthetics, Cindy opted for a full face of makeup, comprised of some tango-pink lipstick to accentuate her plump lips, and a soft-pink blusher to highlight her cheekbones, while she applied some winged eyeliner to pull off a very glamorous look. She wore her raven tresses into a bun and accessorized with gold hoop earrings to take a bath in style.

In the caption, the model wrote “issa mood” — a term popularized by rapper 21 Savage, representing a contraction of “it’s” and “a.” Within a few minutes of having been posted, the picture in question racked up more than 127,000 likes and close to a thousand comments, which proves that Cindy is a true social media star and fans never seem to get enough of her pictures.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that Cindy is simply gorgeous and there is not even a single moment when she doesn’t look good. Another fan wrote that Cindy “Issa wife,” while another one added that she “issa angel” and “issa true beauty.”

Prior to posting the picture, Cindy shared two up-close images of herself to show off her makeup and beautiful features. Despite the fact that the model showed off no skin at all in the snaps, they successfully amassed more than 445,000 likes and 1,700-plus comments, which shows that fans are totally obsessed with Cindy’s beauty.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, Cindy is allegedly dating 34-year-old Formula One star Lewis Hamilton, as the two were recently spotted together in Catalan. The article also mentioned that Lewis, after ending his eight-year relationship with former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger in 2015, has been linked to a string of women, including Rita Ora and Danielle Lloyd.

Cindy has denied the dating rumors and told Europa Press that the two are just friends, per The Sun. She, however, did not deny the possibility of a future relationship.