‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Puts Her Pert Derriere On Full Display

Her skin-baring snaps are known for increasing the temperature of her Instagram account from time to time, and whenever Kara Del Toro treats her fans to a new racy snap, fans immediately fall in love with it.

The model recently shared a very sexy snap on the photo-sharing website wherein she is featured riding a bicycle while wearing a skimpy thong bikini. And as she posed with her back towards the camera, she put her peachy posterior on full display — a move which sent a wave of excitement among her ardent admirers.

She tied her hair into a bun and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses while she naughtily stuck her tongue out to strike a pose. As of the writing of this piece, the picture in question amassed more than 31, 000 likes and 464 comments wherein fans expressed their admiration for the model’s booty in sexually-explicit terms.

Commenting on the pic, one fan wrote that Kara represents the definition of perfection, while another used innuendo and said that he wishes to be reborn as Kara’s bike. Another one said that he’s in love with the model because she is the “prettiest girl ever.”

Other fans, per usual, drooled over the 26-year-old stunner’s hotness and showered her with various compliments, calling her “simply stunning,” “extremely sexy booty,” “breathtakingly-gorgeous body,” and “truly a goddess.”

And since a booty picture was not enough for her fans, she posted another sultry snap wherein she was featured wearing a skimpy white bikini through which she flashed an ample amount of cleavage. The set of pictures was also accompanied by a video wherein she could be seen enjoying the sun while sipping some tea.

In terms of her aesthetics, she let her tresses down, accessorized with large hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses, and opted for minimal makeup. Per the geotag, the pic was captured in Tulum where the model is currently holidaying.

Apart from that, she also shared a new picture wherein she could be seen wearing a body-hugging white dress that accentuated Kara’s figure and made her look absolutely gorgeous. She looked away from the camera and knelt down on some white cushions to strike a pose for the picture.

Through her racy ensemble, she flaunted her well-toned legs as well as her small waist to tease her fans.

Although she is quite popular on Instagram, Kara’s claim to fame was her appearance in Carl’s Jr. ad for their Tex-Mex Bacon Thickburger, per Fox News, wherein she was featured playing volleyball while wearing a very skimpy bikini.