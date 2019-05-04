Jenelle Evans’ Husband, David Eason, Reportedly Seeking Help After Killing Family Dog

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, made headlines this week after it was reported that David had brutally killed the family’s dog, a French bulldog named Nugget.

According to TMZ, Jenelle Evans and David Eason have always been one of the more dramatic pairings in Teen Mom 2. However, things took a dark turn this week when it was reported that after the family pet nipped at their daughter, Ensley, David brutally murdered the animal.

Sources are now telling the outlet that Eason is looking to find a program that can help him with his issues. David is allegedly seeking help in the form of anger management.

Insiders close to David reveal that he knows his anger has gotten out of control, and that it has been causing a strain in his marriage. However, Eason is said to understand that his temper has become dangerous and could lead to someone, such as his children or wife, getting hurt.

David is currently under investigation for animal cruelty, but he could catch a break if he can prove that the dog was aggressive, or that he feared little Nugget could become aggressive again in the future.

Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason admits he needs help after killing family dog https://t.co/UGJIfJ1U0q pic.twitter.com/vFbUC9DQrz — Page Six (@PageSix) May 4, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans were outraged when more details of the dog’s death leaked this week. The Blast reports that after David Eason saw the animal nip at his daughter, he picked it up by the throat and began to throw it around the house.

David also allegedly punched the family pet with closed fists, and beat it until it was almost dead. He then reportedly threw the dog outside and proceeded to shoot it.

Sources say that when he returned to the house he was covered in blood, but that nobody confronted him because they were afraid of what he may do.

Jenelle Evans was devastated by the event, and left the home. She told Us Weekly that she is weighing her options, and that she is considering divorce.

Evans took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself with the pup, and revealed how heartbroken she was about his death.

“Nugget…I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed…you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back,” Jenelle Evans wrote in the caption of the photo of herself with the dog.