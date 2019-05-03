Kendall Jenner’s ‘Ice Cold’ Instagram Video Just Turned Into The Most Unexpected Debate

Instagram has a way of exploring tangents to the max.

On May 1, Kendall Jenner updated her Instagram. A selfie video zooming in on the model sent fans sultry posing and this supermodel’s iconic pout. Despite gazing directly into the hand-held camera, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star didn’t speak to her viewers. Audio of Frank Ocean’s “Pilot Jones” could, however, be heard. His “ice cold baby, I told you I’m ice cold” lyrics formed the basis of Kendall’s caption – Kendall told her fans that she herself is “ice cold.”

Comments have turned into a full-blown debate. Instagram now seems divided on what kind of person Kendall is based on her eyebrows. The conversation was launched by the following comment.

“Am I the only one that thinks her eyebrows make her look mad all the time”

Over 30 replies were made. The most notable comes from Jenner herself.

“@eatme_gray ya and I f*cking love it”

One user appearing to be named Chandra appeared to take particular offense at seeing Kendall reply to some fans but not others. “@eatme_gray I will also reply to all girls except @kendalljenner,” they wrote. This followed a separate comment suggesting that Kendall is “angry with me for many days” due to a lack of response.

Prompting of whether or not Kendall gets “mad all the time” was further encouraged by a user asking: “@kendalljenner Do you.” For others, Kendall didn’t seem “mad.” Elsewhere, the possibly “angry” eyebrows were called “perfect” and “eyebrow goals.”

Kendall has 109 million Instagram followers. A reality start on Keeping Up With The Kardashians paved the way for this girl’s superstardom. Kendall has, however, admitted that the show didn’t do her any favors in landing early modeling gigs, per E Online. “What I have has almost worked against me. I had to work even harder to get where I wanted because people didn’t take me seriously as a model. Because of the TV show,” Kendall said.

Convoluted Instagram debates aren’t unheard of when it comes to celebrities. Last month, The Inquisitr reported a braless picture of Jordyn Woods launching an “unexpected” debate on ironing.

A possibly aggressive streak isn’t outside the realm of possibility for Kendall. Her recent Moon dental care update came with a fierce expression, a look of determination, and some very prominent brows. Viewers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will also be familiar with Kendall’s ability to stomp off in a huff.

Less about the show and more about the video, recent discussions seem to have Kendall pigeonholed – Instagram is now wondering if Kendall’s “mad” side is on account of her eyebrows alone.