Brooks Nader Flaunts Curves In Sheer Purple Teddy On Instagram

Brooks Nader shared a revealing photo on Instagram earlier today, and it’s garnered over 13,000 likes in the past 13 hours. The photos shows the model posing against a white wall, as she wore a sheer teddy in a light purple color. You could make out a white thong bottom that she wore underneath, while the teddy had small ruffles along the top. Brooks looked at the camera over her left shoulder, as she placed her left arm above her on the wall. The model also placed her right hand on her head, and wore her hair down in light waves. She arched her body in such a way to accentuate her curves.

And previously, she shared another photo that showed her mid-dance. The image was full of movement, as she wore a flowing, white dress made up of different types of fabrics. Brooks placed her left arms above her for the Instagram shot, while she grabbed her dress with her right hand. She also stood on her toes, and closed her eyes. Her hair looked amazing, as she wore it down with loose curls. The backdrop appeared to be a completely empty space, with what looked like polished concrete flooring along with tons of windows that allowed for plenty of light.

And that’s not to mention her Instagram Stories, where she shared a sweaty post-workout selfie. She wore a light purple sports bra that she tied in the front, along with black leggings. She also shared that she tried out a micro-needling facial, but hasn’t updated fans with a photo post-facial yet.

Nader previously noted her preferences for dating and types of men to Maxim.

“Something outgoing and exhilarating. I love ATV riding, hiking, going to the shooting range… anything outdoors that gets my adrenaline pumping…. Being confident but not cocky. There’s a huge difference!”

The model also shared her secrets for a sexy selfie.

“The lighting, angle and a big smile.”

And as simple as that advice sounds, it’s a sound one. With over 272,000 Instagram followers and counting, Brooks posts her own share of sexy selfies. One notable selfie was from late February, when she shared a photo of herself during a Sports Illustrated photo shoot. She rocked a tiny bikini that had beaded accents, and although she didn’t smile widely, she gave a flirty half smile. It received over 15,000 likes from fans, with plenty of people stopping by to let her know how amazing she looked.