Abigail Mac Pops Out Of Tiny Blue Bikini In Cleavage-Centric Instagram Snap

Abigail Mac is seeing her star rise as of late. The social media sensation now has 1.9 million Instagram followers.

On April 29, Abigail updated her account. Her latest outdoor snap comes complete with rocks, plants, and L.A.’s foothills in the background. All of Mac’s admirer’s eyes are likely on her body, though. Standing in a dazzling-blue bikini, the brunette appears to be putting her body on show – in particular, her cleavage. While the bikini briefs are high-cut, the outfit’s upper half is the opposite. Abigail is standing with her left hand on her thigh. Her eyes are peeping out from behind her shades. Her gaze is direct, and is definitely piercing.

Confident as her pose may appear, the caption points towards a slight vulnerability for Abigail. Abigail is asking fans to wish her “luck,” as she’s getting her knee “looked at.” Her recent Instagram Story confirms what is likely a “tendon issue.” Fans sent “good luck wishes,” and the hope that it’s “nothing too serious,” per their comments. Fortunately, Abigail’s knee does not seem to have prevented her from attending club nights – an update made three days ago showed Abigail announcing both midnight and 2 a.m. “showtimes” at Los Angeles gentleman’s club, Lace.

Xbiz’s “female performer of the year” appears in top form, despite her knee troubles.

An ability to maintain one’s career amid medical troubles is not a new requirement for celebrities. Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland has undergone two kidney transplants, per Self. From Selena Gomez’s Lupus battles to Britney Spears’ recent mental health hospitalization, Hollywood stars appear to wrestle with commonplace conditions as often as those who live less famous lives.

Despite working late nights, Abigail manages to pack in other activities. Workout shots of the model show a girl with a dedication to fitness. Mac’s passion for travel is also evident upon perusal of her Instagram feed. Social media updates have shown her in Canada, Costa Rica, and Las Vegas. Wherever this sensation goes, however, so, too, do her fans. As many successful Instagram models also do, Abigail makes sure to communicate with her fans.

Yesterday’s picture appears to be a follow-up from a snap shared last week. The April 22 caption stated that Abigail was “on set” for @letsdoeit’s “scam angels,” as per the used hashtag. This picture follows something of a pattern – Mac’s updates frequently come with a provocative mention. Her account has seen Brazzers mentioned in the past.

Risqué phrases aside, Abigail is a lover of “food” and “fuzzy blankets,” per her Instagram bio. She is followed by fellow glamor model, Reya Sunshine.