Toni Braxton’s Niece Lauren’s Cause Of Death Related To Heart Condition

Toni Braxton’s niece, Lauren “Lolo” Braxton, unfortunately passed away on Monday at the young age of 24. The daughter of Toni’s younger brother, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., reportedly suffered from a heart condition which ultimately led to her demise.

Law enforcement officers revealed to TMZ this week that they received a call in Maryland at around noon on Monday. However, Lauren was unresponsive when they arrived at the scene. She was pronounced dead by paramedics. An autopsy is underway to determine the official cause of death, but it is said to be related to a heart problem.

Michael, 50, is the only son of the Braxton family. He is a brother to Toni, 51, Tamar, 42, Traci, 48, Towanda, 45, and Trina, 44. He has appeared on several episodes of his sisters’ reality show, Braxton Family Values. Like his sisters, Michael is also a singer-songwriter.

Lauren did not leave behind any siblings, but she is survived by a 1-year-old son who just celebrated his birthday on April 24, according to Hollywood Life. She shared a collection of sweet photos and videos of her son on Instagram to commemorate the special day.

“Happy 1st Birthday to my Lor Stink!! I love you so much,” she captioned the post.

The mother of one led a very private life, so she did not appear on Braxton Family Values. However, she did share a close bond with her father and her aunts. At the end of her pregnancy, Lauren captured her love for her big family in another Instagram post. The sweet photo showed her famous aunts, her father, her partner, and her friends all staring lovingly at her baby bump.

“This is what I live for???? My family is EVERYTHING????????,” Lauren wrote in the caption.

Although the specifics surrounding Lauren’s alleged heart condition are currently unknown, it may run in the family. Toni was also diagnosed with a heart problem in October of 2008, just before her appearance on Dancing with the Stars. She opened up about her condition in an interview with The New York Daily News following her elimination from the series.

“My goal was reached,” she said. “I wanted to do better. I wanted to breathe better. And I was definitely breathing better. I’ve come a long way from Week One to Week Now.”

Toni has not yet commented publicly on the death of her niece, but Trina did share a sweet post to Instagram on Tuesday in memory of Lauren. The singer shared one of Lauren’s selfies, an image which featured Snapchat’s flower crown filter.

“God sent me another angel! Rest in Heaven Lauren “LoLo” Braxton. [heart emoji],” she wrote in the caption.