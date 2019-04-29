Demi Rose Spreads Her Legs, Shows Off Massive Cleavage In Racy Instagram Snap

The bodacious model put her buxom assets on full display in lacy brown lingerie and an exquisite abaya while vacationing in Tunisia.

Demi Rose Mawby is having the time of her life in Tunisia. The Instagram sensation jetted off to the exotic North African country last week and is currently enjoying a lavish vacation on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea after checking into The Residence Tunis luxury resort on Friday.

On the day of her arrival in Tunisia, Demi took to her Instagram page to drop the first photo from her enviable trip abroad. Posing in a plunging bathrobe and a caged bikini top, the English beauty gave her 8.9 million Instagram followers a generous view of her busty assets, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time.

On Monday, the buxom bombshell put her ample décolletage on display for a second time since landing in Tunisia, after sharing another skin-baring snap to the popular social media platform. Earlier today, Demi turned up the heat on Instagram with a racy photo, one that saw her pouring out of lacy brown lingerie.

Posing on a red divan, one littered with burgundy and auburn cushions, the 24-year-old stunner sent temperatures soaring in her revealing attire, which could barely contain her bountiful curves. Cinched at the waist with a massive brown belt – one that featured an eye-popping gold belt-buckle, decorated with a small gold chain – the skimpy one-piece put her cleavage on full display, while also accentuating her slender waistline.

For her latest Instagram snap, Demi teamed up her scanty outfit with a splendid abaya – a robe-like dress traditionally worn by women in many parts of the Muslim world, North Africa included. Crafted from a sheer, gauzy fabric, the light, ethereal garment boasted an intricate pattern, one beautifully ornate with gold details.

The Birmingham-born hottie turned heads in the show-stopping piece, which caught the eye with its sumptuous-looking detailing and double-color design – a sensual mixture of deep red and taupe. To top off her look, she adorned her vast décolletage with a stunning gold necklace shaped like a serpent, which slithered down her generous cleavage.

As she sat on the divan with her back turned to a quaint white window lighting up the room through its open wooden shutters, Demi struck a provocative pose to showcase her fabulous outfit. The gorgeous model straightened her back to push her buxom assets into focus and spread her legs to show off the richly decorated hem of her abaya.

Nearly spilling out of her curve-hugging bodysuit, Demi teased her strong, voluptuous thighs through the sheer garment, flaunting her chiseled calves. Staring into the camera with an intense gaze, the model slightly parted her plump lips in a seductive way, sending pulses racing and hearts aflutter amongst her massive base of admirers.

Needless to say, the sultry snap earned Demi some viral attention on Instagram, garnering more than 81,000 likes within a couple of hours of having been posted. In addition, nearly 500 of her fans reached out to the bodacious model in the comments section to pile on the praises for Demi’s sexy look. Her ardent fans showered the model with a torrent of compliments, labeling her as a “goddess,” “demigod,” and “queen of hearts.”

“Wow this is the best photo taken of you,” wrote one Instagram user, ending their message with a pair of heart eyes emoji.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the whole world,” penned another, also trailing their comment with flattering emoji.