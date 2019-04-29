Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Skin In A Plunging White Swimsuit For Swimwear Shoot

Former Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio was proudly showing off some skin for a swimwear shoot as she posed for the camera while out in the dessert. The stunning 38-year-old model sat on a rock with her legs apart for the new outtake from her photo shoot, which was posted to Instagram on April 27 by her swimwear line Gal Floripa, as she sported a skin-tight white swimsuit.
The mom of two rocked the seriously plunging one-piece which showed off her cleavage with a tie string design across her chest.
Ambrosio ditched the bottoms for the new shoot, but opted for a pair of embellished heeled black boots on her feet and a long black cardigan on her shoulders which she tied in the middle to show off her tiny waist.
The star kept her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of black and gold aviator sunglasses on her eyes whole her long brunette hair showed off some movement in the breeze. Alessandra also rocked a number of delicate gold necklaces around her neck.
In the caption of the new snap shared by the model’s swimwear line – which she recently launched with her sister Aline Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria – it was revealed that the supermodel was showing off the Venus one-piece.
Shortly before rocking the white swimsuit to promote her line, Ambrosio was spotted on the brand’s Instagram account wearing a black bikini underneath a cut-out white cover-up that showed off her bandeau-style top and tiny string bottoms.
Ambrosio also accessorized her fun two-piece with a black hat on her head as she took part in the dessert photo shoot.
Prior to that, it was all about color for the mom to 10-year-old Anja and 6-year-old Noah.
The Inquisitr posted photos of the supermodel sporting a red-hot strapless swimsuit as she took part in a shoot with Gisele which saw them posing while looking out towards the ocean on a tall cliff.
But even though Alessandra was very proudly showing off her body in the recent swimwear shoot, the ex-Victoria’s Secret model previously admitted that even she has days where she doesn’t want to be revealing too much skin.
“Everyone has days when they don’t want to show anything. That’s what the good ol’ jeans and a T-shirt are for,” Ambrosio told Self way back in 2014. “So many times, I haven’t felt ready for shoots. I’m like, why didn’t I work out more? But it’s life.”
“Every woman has a different metabolism and different genetics, so rather than compete with one another, concentrate on yourself and be the best you can be,” Alessandra then added.