British Model Imogen Thomas Shows Off Curves In A Black Swimsuit

Welsh model Imogen Thomas recently took to her Instagram page and posted an eye-popping picture of herself — one which left her fans’ jaws dropped.

In the snap, the 36-year-old model could be seen wearing a revealing, one-piece black swimsuit that allowed her to flaunt her curvaceous figure as she stood at a beach. The stylish low-cut swimsuit, which was from her own swimsuit brand Chasing Summers, allowed the model to flash an ample amount of cleavage — a move that instantly titillated her fans.

Aesthetically speaking, Imogen opted for a makeup-free look and let her hair down, while she accessorized with a delicate bracelet and wore a black cap, while she looked away from the camera to strike a pose for the picture.

Within 50 minutes of having been posted, the snap garnered more than a thousand likes and fans quickly filled the comments section with complimentary words and phrases.

Commenting on the pic, one fan said that he is in love with all of Imogen’s pictures and that she is truly lovely, while another one said that her beauty is mesmerizing. Another fan wrote that Imogen is a beautiful girl with a wonderful body, while yet another fan said that she is looking incredible in the black swimsuit.

Earlier, Imogen posted another bikini picture which also became an instant hit among the model’s ardent admirers. In the snap, the model could be seen donning a skimpy animal-print bikini that accentuated her enviable figure. She let her slightly-damp hair down, wore minimal makeup, and accessorized with a pair of stylish sunglasses to keep it simple. And as she posed by keeping a hand above her head while turning her face away from the camera and looking towards the ground, it put the model’s taut stomach on full display. At the same time, she provided a generous view of her perky breasts through her skimpy bikini top.

Imogen came to prominence in 2003 after she won the Miss Wales title and became further famous after she lasted three months on Britain’s reality TV program, Big Brother Season 7. In 2011, she made headlines for being in an alleged extra-marital affair with British football star, Ryan Giggs.

According to an article by the Daily Mail, the model recently split from her long-term partner Adam Horsley with whom she shares two kids. In a recent interview with the publication, Imogen said that the breakup had been very tough for her.