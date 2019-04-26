High On The Job: Food-Service Workers Are Most Likely To Be Stoned While On The Clock, Says New Report

Perhaps reassuringly, very few workers in the medial field self-report being high on the job.

Workers in the food-service industry are the most likely to be high while on the job, according to a new survey. Meanwhile, comparatively few workers in the medical field will admit to toking up before or during work, The Growth Op reports.

If you’ve ever had a conversation with a worker in the food-service industry and been left wondering what they were smoking, you can safely assume that what they were smoking was cannabis, says the new study by Remedy Review. The agency interviewed 1,000 American adults, all admitted cannabis users, to talk about how their use and their jobs interact.

Perhaps not surprisingly, workers in the food industry were most likely to show up to work while, well, baked. 35 percent of workers in the food service industry prefer to be high while on the job. Workers in the construction industry also enjoy partaking in the sticky icky during work hours, according to the survey, with 32.3 percent admitting to having worked at least a couple of shifts while high. Down at the bottom are workers in the education and medical industries, with 7.8 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively, admitting to getting high on the job.

Increasing Numbers Of Workers Getting High On The Job

In 2014, only 9.7 percent of workers admitted to ever being high while on the clock. But in the most recent survey, that number jumped to 15.7 percent.

So what has happened in the past five years? Several states have legalized marijuana for medical and/or recreational use. Concurrently, there’s been a change in the public’s general attitude toward cannabis use. And with the increase in the number of states legalizing cannabis, fewer employers are testing their employees for pot use, as SHRM reports.

But…

Legal Or Illegal, It Doesn’t Matter

Perhaps counter-intuitively, however, more workers show up to work stoned in states where cannabis remains illegal (17 percent) than do in states where it’s legal for medicinal use (14.6 percent) or recreational use (16.2 percent).

Why Do People Get High At Work?

Respondents reported a variety of reasons for getting high at work. Some reported that being relaxed from the THC helps them cope with the demands of the job. Others said their jobs are boring and they smoked “to pass the time.” Others said they need a few hits in order to deal with their colleagues.

The Impact Of Pot Use On The Workplace

Just how strongly the workforce is impacted by increasing numbers of pot users on the payroll depends largely on whom you ask. The National Safety Council, for example, claims that a workplace that tolerates employees who use pot — or other drugs — cost their employers money and have an increased risk of theft or on-the-job accidents. The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), however, insists that “cannabis use is not positively associated with elevated rates of occupational accidents or injuries.”