Banks Teases Fans With Potential New Music While Posing Topless

Jillian Banks who goes by the stage name Banks has teased fans with potential new music.

The Orange County, California born singer-songwriter shared a photo to her Instagram page where she appeared topless with the caption saying something was coming Monday, April 29.

Banks looks super fierce in the shot, giving a strong look. She has a jacket covering her right breast, while the other is being covered by her hand. Within 10 hours of posting, the photo has been liked by over 62,000 users. The comments section is filled with fans going wild. Lots of people assume it is going to be an announcement of new music or even a new track that might drop that day.

“Yasss!!! The queen is back,” one user commented.

“wow, this pic literally slapped me,” another excited fan said.

“And holy *^%}^**#%* you’re a goddess,” Actress Lily Collins wrote with passion.

R&B hitmaker Tinashe also commented with three flame emojis.

Two days ago, she posted a video to her Instagram page of her in the studio.

“Here’s a lil glimpse into my process when I build melodic chants.???? just messing around,” she told her followers.

For some time, the “Crowded Places” songstress has been posting photos of herself in recording studios teasing fans of her upcoming release. In February, she told her following that she had mixed one of her favorite songs she had ever written.

“Currently mixing one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written????❤️ it’s a wild feeling when you work so long and hard on something and you can see the finish line. Soon I will be saying be free little bird and you guys will hear my babies,” she revealed in an Instagram caption.

When Banks started to gain recognition, she was placed third on the BBC Sound of 2014 list in 2013. A year later, she was nominated for Brand New Nominee by MTV.

After releasing two EP’s in 2013 — Fall Over and London, she was ready to release her highly anticipated debut album, Goddess in 2014. The record peaked within the top 20 album charts in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and Switzerland. It peaked at No. 8 in Canada. The single “Beggin For Thread” went platinum in the U.S.

Two years later, she released her second studio album, The Altar. In Australia, the album went top 10 peaking at No. 8, while going top 20 in the U.S., Canada, and New Zealand.

In December 2018, Banks revealed that her third studio album will be released in 2019 via Twitter.